This week’s edition of Marketing Morsels is stuffed with delightful samplings from British Airways, Volkswagen, Quorn and many more. Enjoy the assortment!

Morsel #1: British Airways is furious that you’re working on vacation

Research from YouGov shows that almost half of British people have worked while on holiday, so British Airways is inviting people to stand up for their vacation in a series of humorous short films. In each edition of “Take Your Holidays Seriously,” a woman expresses fury and frustration that she and her fellow vacationers (and in one case, a lobster) are taking work calls and opening their laptops when “not taking time off could literally kill us sooner.”

Morsel #2: A woman can’t stop thinking about driving an electric Volkswagen in this campaign

Volkswagen is introducing its electric ID.4 GTC model with a video showing a woman selling her beloved, older Volkswagen, then despairing as she remembers it by baking cookies shaped like the car, lingering in her empty garage and wistfully gazing at a photo of her standing beside it—before she gets a brand new one and takes it for a spin. The ad from DDB Berlin and Voltage, which plays off an iconic 2010 commercial and is titled “Bring Back the Energy,” has achieved semi-viral status with more than a million collective views on the brand’s TikTok and Instagram.

Morsel #3: Quorn says it’s so tasty, meat is the unnecessary “alternative”

Plant-based food brand Quorn is positioning its faux-chicken products as even better than meat in a celebratory campaign titled “So Tasty, Why Choose the Alternative?” The central video shows people enjoying nights out among friends while snacking on Quorn’s nuggets, burgers and wings.

Morsel #4: Angel Soft has a new brand identity, mascot and world

New year, new toilet paper. Bath tissue brand Angel Soft and Gray New York have launched a new brand identity including all-new packaging, a new brand mascot and even an extended universe. In this world is Angel, the angel baby from its packaging brought to characterized life, and a heavenly crew who run a toilet paper factory in the sky.

Morsel #5: M&M’s releases “all-female” packs that support women’s organizations

M&M’s has launched a new campaign called “Flipping the Status Quo,” which includes “all-female” packs, or bags of M&M’s that only include green, brown and purple candies as a nod to its female M&M characters, Green, Brown and the recently introduced Purple (who are picture upside-down to further the messaging). With the sale of each pack, a dollar will be donated to women’s empowerment nonprofits She Is The Music, We Are Moving the Needle and Women in Music, with additional donations from the brand—totaling $800,000 in all—going to the Female Founder Collective and Geena Davis Institute On Gender and Media. Fans can also nominate women who are “flipping the status quo” through other initiatives and organizations, with winners receiving $10,000 toward their causes.

Morsel #6: MMA’s Tabatha Ricci stars in 805 Beer’s “authentico” story

805 Beer has teamed up with MMA athlete Tabatha Ricci, the latest addition to its brand ambassadors or “authenticos.” To accompany the partnership, it has also released an ad campaign about Ricci’s journey from training to professional fights and teaching young women Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Morsel $7: Dame slams disposable tampon and pad production

In a new outdoor campaign, sustainability-focused period supply brand Dame is highlighting some of the less desirable components in disposable tampons and pads such as plastic, chlorine, pesticides and bleach. The initiative aims to get customers to switch to its organic and reusable products, which are available as subscription packs.

Morsel #8: Sunkist Citrus helps WhistlePig Whiskey go dry for January

Whiskey brand WhistlePig Whiskey and Sunkist Citrus are serving up an option for Dry January with the launch of a ready-to-drink cocktail called the Dry Orange Fashioned, inspired by the flavors of a classic Old Fashioned cocktail, but with WhistlePig’s “Non-Whiskey” and Sunkist Orange Essence. For those whose Januaries will not be dry, the brand duo is also releasing a Wet Orange Fashioned with its traditional rye whiskey. The proceeds from both will go to support Turning Tables, an organization that promotes diverse career pathways for bartenders in the industry.