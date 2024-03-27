#SMW is right around the corner. Join us April 9-11 in NYC to get up to speed on all the latest strategies, technologies and trends you need to be following. Register now .

Swiss chocolatier Lindt hopped into the experiential vacation rental space ahead of Easter weekend, as part of a wider effort to sweeten its footprint in the U.S. chocolate market.

The premium chocolate maker held a sweepstakes offering one winner and their guests a stay in its “Gold Bunny Getaway,” a seaside home located in Carlsbad, Calif., from March 29 to 31. The destination is full of bunny-themed and gold décor and stocked with a hare-raising amount of the brand’s signature Lindt Gold Bunny chocolates, Lindor chocolate eggs and new Gold Bunny filled offerings in double milk and hazelnut flavors.

The stunt, which also offered the winner $1,500 towards travel expenses, was inspired by the insight that Easter has become a travel holiday among millennials and Gen Z, with searches for travel deals during that period increasing 76% over the past year.

“Easter is a moment for families and friends to not only share traditions but also create new memories centered around special moments of togetherness,” Melissa Mendoza, vice president of marketing for Lindt and Sprüngli USA, told ADWEEK. “We opted for a getaway activation as our consumer research showed us that Easter travel is becoming more and more popular.”

Lindt partnered with the agency FleishmanHillard to create the experience. The campaign promoting the getaway has so far earned more than a billion impressions, according to Mendoza.

Lindt’s getaway is a pastel, bunny-themed fever dream Lindt, FleishmanHillard

Chocolate is big business

Marketers have jumped on the branded getaway trend over the last couple of years, with the likes of retailer Homegoods and Mattel’s Barbie hosting exclusive experiences for fans.

Lindt’s entry is part of a wider growth strategy concentrated on the U.S., where the chocolate production industry market size is $16 billion, according to market research firm IBISWorld.

The experience also follows Lindt’s first Super Bowl spot this year amid its Valentine’s Day promotions.

“It’s important for us to identify those right moments throughout the year to meaningfully connect with U.S. consumers—and Super Bowl LVIII was the first step in what will be an exciting 2024 for Lindt,” Mendoza said.

Later this year, the brand will also have another significant marketing moment when it introduces its Lindor Oatmilk non-dairy truffle to provide plant-based alternatives for consumers.