You never really see him coming. One moment, you’re standing by the snack table at a party, or sitting in the break room at your quiet office job. The next, you’re craving a fizzy beverage with just a hint of sweetness. That’s when he emerges from the shadows (or a pool, or maybe a cake) with a can of Diet Dr Pepper and an unbridled rock star’s wail—both of which drastically outsize his tiny frame.