With recent book bans in the U.S. causing alarm across the country, it’s more crucial than ever to show support for literature in its many forms. As books by Black writers continue to be among the most targeted by extremist groups, Black authors, publishers and supporters are working double time to get books into the hands of readers.

To that end, this Black History Month, Penguin Random House (PRH) is continuing its All Ways Black initiative with a new short film. This builds on last year’s debut cypher, which combined performance and reading to create an interactive celebration of the undeniable impact and legacy of Black authors of any and all subjects and genres.

Taking place in the historic Milwaukee Public Library, the video features series curator Cree Myles as well as local Milwaukee artists Genesis Renji, Klassik and Marli Amor. The theme this year is that of legacy, examining the foundation of classics by Black creators and the way that they continue to provide inspiration today.

All Ways Black, Penguin Random House

Saving lives with literature

“Black stories saved my life, and all I’m ever trying to do is pay that forward,” Myles said in a statement. “My literary awakening started at the library. The Bluest Eye, Their Eyes Were Watching God, The Color Purple… the first books that changed my life were all library checkout. It was so special to go back to the Milwaukee Public Library—where it all began— to film the cypher.”

Looking to improve the level of access readers have to these groundbreaking works of yesteryear in hopes of inspiring interest in the equally vital literature of today, All Ways Black is partnering with the nonprofit Little Free Library, which builds free libraries featuring Black authors all across the country. These libraries will feature selections including some of the most frequently challenged books in history, such as Sister Outsider by Audre Lorde, Goodnight Racism by Ibram X. Kendi, Go Tell It on the Mountain by James Baldwin and more.

Each time the cypher is shared on social media, PRH will donate a book by a Black author. This campaign will lead into the second annual All Ways Black Awards on Instagram on March 3. To apply for a Little Free Library in your neighborhood, visit the website, and to learn more about All Ways Black, head to the dedicated Instagram.

“Books are empowering, and Little Free Library believes that everyone has a right, no matter where they live, to access a book that can inspire,” said Greig Metzger, Little Free Library executive director.

“Libraries are literally free magic, and we are so excited to partner with Little Free Library to remind everyone of that truth and encourage them to utilize it,” said Myles.