Ad of the Day

Ladder, the Murder-Obsessed Life Insurance Company, Is Back With a New Ad

So you can probably guess where this moment of romance is headed

A woman wearing a yellow cardigan listens against a bathroom door as text on screen says
Ladder is building a brand marketing strategy around a darkly humorous tone. Ladder
Headshot of David Griner
By David Griner

12 mins ago

Life insurance ads generally have, understandably, tried to avoid reveling in the potential for death.

Headshot of David Griner

David Griner

David Griner is Adweek's international editor and host of the Adweek podcast, "Yeah, That's Probably an Ad."

Recommended articles
Related Articles

Ad of the Day

Apple Made an Otherworldly, Hypnotic Ad About Lying on Your Couch With Its New Headphones

By David Griner

A toddler with a pacifier lies in a hospital bed and holds hands with an adult

Ad of the Day

Nine Inch Nails’ ‘Hurt’ Is Beautifully Reimagined, Giving Hope to Hospitalized Children

By David Griner

Creativity

Apple Made a Lovely Short Film About the Bonds of Family and Home in Rapidly Changing China

By David Griner

Ad of the Day

Skittles Shows How to Escape a Witch’s Clutches in Its First Halloween Ad Since 2014

By David Griner

Microlearning
View All


Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox


Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management


Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care


What Is 5G Anyway? What Does It Mean for Me?

You Might Like


Clarity of Brand Purpose Leads to Overall Brand Success


The CTV Audience That Pharma Brands Are Missing

By Brendan McHenry, SVP Strategy, Healthline Media


Spend Less Time Digging Through Data and More Time Taking Action

By Stuart Feil


Capture Hearts and Attention With Data-Driven Sports Marketing

By Lauren Evans, CMO, Spirable (Genius Sports)