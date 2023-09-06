Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

Kids often dread the end of summer and the return of class and homework. Kraft Heinz and agency Mischief @ No Fixed Address want to ease that transition with a set of snack-themed textbooks to make learning more playful.

The four “FUNdamental Textbooks” are part of a back-to-school campaign titled “Taste Some Play Every School Day.” While they appear to be your typical dense textbooks, each is actually hiding a snack within its hollowed out pages.

Each book offers a lesson based on one of Kraft Heinz’s brands. A Capri Sun “Slurpstory” book provides info on “how slurping shaped the past,” while the Jell-O “Jiggleometry” text provides a lesson on shapes.





The books will be available for free, while Kraft Heinz makes a donation to the nonprofit First Book Kraft Heinz, Mischief @ No Fixed Address

“At Kraft Heinz, we believe education can be a fun-filled adventure full of imagination and with our books, we aim to reignite the enthusiasm for learning,” Kraft Heinz associate brand manager Anna James said in a statement.

Consumers can order the books online for free starting Sept. 6. The company is also donating $50,000 to First Book, a nonprofit focused on ensuring equal access to quality education, and will contribute an additional $10 for every book claimed.





Why not learn about shapes while also snacking? Kraft Heinz, Mischief @ No Fixed Address

An August online survey commissioned by Kraft Heinz found that 75% of U.S. parents with kids ages 6 to 12 believed that their children would be more engaged with school if they were able to play more, and that 50% were worried that their kids wouldn’t enjoy the school year.

Those insights also informed Kraft Heinz’s larger “Taste Some Play Every School Day” initiative, which will promote Jell-O, Kraft Mac & Cheese, Lunchables and Capri Sun digitally and at 14,000 stores across the U.S.