Food & Beverage

KFC and Jack Harlow Set the Table for a New Celebrity Meal

Featuring the recently introduced Spicy Chicken Sandwich, the new deal continues a year-long partnership

Picture of the Jack Harlow meal featuring a chicken sandwich, mac and cheese, fries, ranch dressing, and lemonade
Beginning June 6 and for a limited time only, hungry supporters can order a curated meal of the artists favorites, including the KFC Spicy Chicken Sandwich and macaroni and cheese.KFC
Headshot of Shannon Miller
By Shannon Miller

13 seconds ago

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.

Back in December, KFC announced a year-long partnership with Grammy-nominated rapper and Louisville, Ky. native Jack Harlow. After linking up to help those devastated by the Dec. 11 tornadoes and corralling a selection of Harlow’s favorites for the chain’s app, the team announced the next thing on the agenda: a good old-fashioned celebrity meal.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Shannon Miller

Shannon Miller

Shannon Miller is Adweek's creative and inclusion editor and host of the Adweek podcast "Yeah, That's Probably an Ad."

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Platforms

LinkedIn Blocked 11.9M Fake Accounts at Registration in the Last 6 Months of 2021

By David Cohen

Harry Styles sings while shown in stylized red lighting
Ad of the Day

Harry Styles Stars in Revival of Apple’s Iconic ‘Silhouettes’ Ads

By David Griner

Chat & Messaging

Discord Adds Text Chat in Voice Channels

By Brandy Shaul

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Pinterest Sets ‘We Belong Here’ Initiatives for Pride Month

By David Cohen

Microlearning
View All

Understanding How Social Values Can Help Brands Build Trust and Make Connections

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

The Power of Advertising on the Second Screen

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

Find, Engage and Delight the Hybrid Shopper

By NP Digital

True or False? You Know Everything About Today’s Podcast Landscape

By Jocelyn Hudak

Creative Commerce Is at the Center of Industry Change

By Beth Ann Kaminkow, Global CEO, VMLY&R Commerce and CEO NY, VMLY&R

The Power of the U.S. Hispanic Consumer

By TelevisaUnivision