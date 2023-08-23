Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

For many audiences, stories about dogs are typically a guaranteed way to tug at the heartstrings. Apple’s latest ad strikes an even deeper emotional chord by following the journey of a tripod dog (a canine with only three legs).

The hero of “The Invincibles,” created by agency TBWA\Media Arts Lab, is a tripod dog named Trip, whose life is changed when he receives a prosthetic leg. Trip’s owner, Lydia, takes him to a small business in New Jersey called 3DPets, which creates custom pet prosthetics using the LiDAR Scanner and TrueDepth camera on the iPhone 14 Pro.

The ad hits all the emotional notes of a transformation story, starting with Lydia adopting Trip at four months old after he was cast aside due to his deformities. Trip’s leg was amputated, but Lydia provided him a loving home.

After a visit to 3DPets, whose team uses the iPhone to create body scans that are the basis for his prosthesis, Trip is able to run and play freely with his new 3D-printed leg.

Other dogs that appear in the spot include Eve, Samson and Cleo­–all of whom have front full-limb prostheses–and P!nk, who uses a cart.

This is the latest iteration of Apple’s long-running “Shot on iPhone” campaign, which has demonstrated various features of the device through powerful imagery and storytelling. In this case, the iPhone’s technology helps make Trip unstoppable.

“The Invincibles” will run in the U.S. across digital out-of-home, broadcast, YouTube and social media.

CREDITS:

Agency: TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Director: India Sleem

Photographer: Leeor Wild