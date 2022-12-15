While medical advancements have been made since the first reported cases of HIV in 1981, there are lingering stigmas tied to the condition as people are still fearful of those living with HIV and AIDS simply due to their prejudice and ignorance of it.

As a way to break down the stigma behind HIV, Casey House, a Canadian hospital that provides care to those living with and who are at risk of contracting HIV, launched a short horror film, Others, to raise awareness about the experiences and challenges HIV-positive people often face.

According to CDC and Tadiem data, nearly two out of three people living with HIV say it’s difficult to tell others about their status because of the fear of being rejected, and as of 2021, 31 states had laws criminalizing HIV exposure.

Created in collaboration with agency Bensimon Byrne, the film is part of the hospital’s continuous “Smash Stigma” campaign that aims to end the widespread discrimination and misinformation surrounding HIV by educating people on the harmful effects of discrimination and bias.

The powerful 20-minute film, directed by Paul Shkordoff, reflects the lived experience of those living with HIV in the style of a horror movie. The film starts off with an eerie sense of fear from the lead character Peter, played by U.K. actor Peter McPherson, as he begins to be casually and cruelly discriminated against as he goes about his day. Although HIV is never directly mentioned, viewers can gather from the allusions throughout the film that the general public is on high alert as radio reports stating that getting close to the titular “others” or their blood poses the “greatest risk imaginable” are broadcasted.

As the spot continues, Peter not only endures hostile questioning, but ends up being a target of a group of people who turn their manipulated fear and prejudice against “others” into violence, causing Peter to have to defend himself against them.

In addition to providing an important narrative, Others marks the crucial need for representation—McPherson himself is HIV-positive. According to the filmmakers, this is the first time a professional actor living with HIV was intentionally cast to play an HIV-positive lead. The film ends with an intimate discussion with McPherson and six other individuals living with HIV in which they share their stories and experiences of discrimination.

“Fear happens when people aren’t educated about something and it’s foreign to them,” Joseph Bonnici, chief creative officer at Bensimon Byrne, said in a statement. “As soon as members of the Casey House community said that the real horror of HIV is the stigma that comes along with it, the ideation process was done.”

(Captions for the video have not been made available to Adweek. We will update the video once captions have been provided.) Bensimon Byrne, Casey House

Building safe spaces

According to the Casey House Smash Stigma survey, 95 million North Americans believe it’s possible to contract HIV/AIDS from skin-to-skin contact, while 140 million Americans think they are likely to contract HIV/AIDS from kissing. Although advertising of HIV/AIDS has evolved from less shocking and shameful, this data further demonstrates the need to not only educate and break down stigmas tied to this condition in a way the public will understand, but the need of an accurate depiction of what those individuals with HIV face.

“As a hospital that strives to create an inclusive environment where everyone feels safe, we’re also tackling the deeply ingrained stigma associated with HIV,” Joanne Simons, CEO at Casey House, said in a statement. “Others will spark needed conversation on the impacts of stigma that people living with HIV face every day. Horror is a genre that allows for complex social issues to be presented in a compelling way.”

You can view Others on the brand’s YouTube channel and find resources on its dedicated website.