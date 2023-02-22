Social Media Week returns May 16–18. Join as leading brands and agencies share strategies for marketing within the creator economy. Register now to get an early bird discount.

At this year’s Copenhagen Fashion Week, some fashionistas were invited to an exclusive event—but when they arrived, it looked like the party had already ended. Instead of a glamorous gala, they found a big mess: Food scraps, cigarette stubs, empty glasses and wine stains were strewn across white tablecloths.

But the surprises weren’t over yet. Amid the detritus, model Sarah Dahl rose from a table and dragged the tablecloth, glasses and plates onto the floor. As she strutted across the room, it became clear that the tablecloth was actually part of her outfit.

The scene went viral, receiving more than 100 million views across Instagram and TikTok.

The fashion show looked like the messy aftermath of a gala party

This chaotic gala was a fashion show staged by two unexpected brand collaborators: Copenhagen-based designer label (di)vision and Swedish insurance start-up Hedvig. The latter aimed to drive attention while reaching a younger audience in the fashion crowd.

Following the show, (di)vision and Hedvig have unveiled a capsule collection made from the stained tablecloths, titled “Tablewear.” The project’s concept contrasts with the usual glitz and glamor of the fashion world.

“How could we turn this into something that is desirable in its ugliness?” Hedvig creative director Petter Swanberg told Adweek.

A curious collaboration

On the surface, it may seem strange for a fashion brand to team up with an insurance business. Last year, (di)vision approached Hedvig seeking a sponsor for its autumn/winter 2023 show, but it wanted more than a faceless partner that paid money without any involvement.

“My biggest fear was that we would be looked upon as a dull insurance partner and not a creative collaborator, but that wasn’t how it turned out,” Swanberg said. “They really let us in.”

The brands’ partnership felt natural because “we had a common story to tell,” Swanberg continued. Founded in 2018, (di)vision is an up-and-coming label with a rule-breaking, do-it-yourself mantra appealing to younger consumers.

Hedvig, meanwhile, is not your typical dry insurance company. Founded in 2017, it also targets a younger generation with category-defying services such as policies for beauty and makeup products. It has an in-house creative team who behaves more like a lifestyle brand and has experimented with physical extensions of the digital business, such as a pop-up selling vintage furniture.

Its marketing also has a rule-bending attitude. In 2021, Hedvig’s “Go get in trouble” campaign encouraged students to take more risks and make reckless decisions.

Scandinavian insurer Hedvig wants to encourage college students to embrace exploration, fun and a dash of recklessness.

Designing from mess

In the same spirit of “Go get in trouble,” the idea for the fashion show and collection was born from the premise of embracing mess, or “finding beauty in chaos,” Swanberg explained.

Besides its reckless debut, Tablewear has a few other unusual aspects for a fashion collection. It comprises only five pieces because it is made from the actual tablecloths used at the show. The stained pattern on the clothing was designed with real red wine, too.

The unisex items include an oversized shirt, high-waisted shorts and a padded shoulder bag. All are inspired by early 2000s youth culture and handmade in (di)vision’s studio.

The collection is inspired by early 2000s youth culture Hedvig

(Di)vision is showcasing the collection at its flagship Copenhagen store and starting Feb. 23, Hedvig will raffle off the pieces through its Instagram account.

Starting conversation

The biggest challenge of venturing into fashion was the time constraints. Swanberg said, “You have a short time frame to make an impression. The show is 15 minutes, and people are there for an hour maximum. It’s a very concentrated window of experience that you have to carefully curate.”

But the collaboration taught Hedvig’s team a lesson in creating viral moments.

“We learned it’s worth trying to design for something very clear, like the moment when [the model] walked out in the tablecloth dress,” Swanberg said. “Marketers believe too much in people’s interest in them as a brand. You have to try to steer the conversation towards something more specific than just a cool vibe.”

Though the success of the fashion show at first seemed like “a longshot,” Swanberg believes there was a reason why it resonated with people.

“The thrillingly forbidden feeling of behaving however you want in this very luxurious and highbrow setting is something that appeals to people,” he observed. “It was a concentrated moment of feeling free.”