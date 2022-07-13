Ad of the Day

How an Analytics Company Used a Batting Cage to Get Kids Amped About Data

SAS and McCann New York gave young athletes a bat and a lesson in statistics

A young baseball player
A group of kids ages 9-13 were invited to The Batting Lab over the course of six weeks.McCann New York, SAS
Headshot of Samantha Nelson
By Samantha Nelson

5 mins ago

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from GatoradeMarriottAlo YogaCampbell'sUncommon James and more. Book now.

Major League Baseball teams collect and analyze data in order to recruit and field the best players for their needs. Analytics software and solutions company SAS built on that connection as a way to get kids interested in data analytics by working with McCann New York to create The Battling Lab, a custom AI-powered batting cage.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Samantha Nelson

Samantha Nelson

Samantha Nelson is a freelance writer for Adweek.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
A trophy for a winning cannabis cultivar
Cannabis

Cotton Candy, Corndogs and Cannabis: California State Fair Adds First-Time Weed Contest

By T.L. Stanley

woman at a gas pump
Challenger Brands

Quip’s Biting New Campaign Wants to Save Us From Ourselves

By Leslie Blount

Sports Marketing

Here Are the Winners of the 4th Hashtag Sports Awards Presented by Budweiser

By David Cohen

yeah thats probably an ad text on a bright yellow background
Adweek Podcasts

Adweek Podcast: How Holding Company Media Networks Stack Up, According to Forrester

By Olivia Morley

Microlearning
View All

Understanding How Social Values Can Help Brands Build Trust and Make Connections

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

Why Marketing Needs to Work More Closely With Procurement

By Bret Sanford-Chung, Managing Director, Marketing Consulting, KPMG U.S.

The Media Buying Narrative Is Broken—But It Can Be Fixed

By Pam Zucker

Leverage the Power of Sound for Your Brand

By Mark Pappas, SVP, Innovation, CMI Media Group

Are You Advertising With Integrity?

By Connatix