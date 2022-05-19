Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

It can be hard to seek mental health care when you can’t find a provider you can connect with and who understands your problems. That issue is especially prevalent in marginalized communities given that, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, only one in four mental health counselors are people of color. Furthermore, The Trevor Project reports that nearly half of transgender and nonbinary youth aren’t receiving mental health care because of the limited number of providers who can understand their experiences.