Every year at this time, Adweek rounds up the best ads from the previous 12 months and, not surprisingly, those highlighted often reflect or foreshadow winners in prestigious industry contests.

This list is different.

Not because the quality of the creative isn’t stellar—quite the opposite. But this inaugural collection of hidden gems is meant to give extra love to campaigns that may not be vying with Apple, Dove and Nike for hardware at Cannes Lions.

Many of these innovative, under-the-radar ads come from independent agencies deftly stretching shoestring budgets. That, in our opinion, often makes for the best work. It also means that the spots—for both small brands and household names—may have gone unnoticed by the public and the awards industrial complex.

We aim to broaden the exposure for some of our favorite unsung heroes of 2023. In no particular order, here are 10 ads and a smattering of honorable mentions you might have missed but should definitely catch up on now. Come on, it’s not like you’re working.

We hope you find these campaigns as inspiring as we do.

Liquid Death | “Your Grandma’s Energy Drink” (in-house)

With campaigns that featured a Steve-O voodoo doll, a blind “taze” test and a Travis Barker enema kit, Liquid Death continued to walk right up to the line of propriety in 2023… and thumb its nose at the concept. Nowhere was that better displayed than “Your Grandma’s Energy Drink,” the spot that introduced the brand’s first iced tea products with geriatric women rocking out in heavy metal bands, fistfighting in an octagon and shooting fireworks from their private parts. Meemaw, please! The stars were actually Liquid Death ambassadors and employees doing their best agro-bro imitations while wearing hilariously awful prosthetics. The grannies-gone-wild ad, from the in-house team and Jackass director Jeff Tremaine, borrowed from energy drink commercial tropes, flipped them on their heads and hit the target audience squarely between the eyes. Those outside the fan base may not have caught this ad, so… you’re welcome.

Kruger Products | “Love Can Be Messier” by Broken Heart Love Affair

Why are we sobbing over an ad from Kruger Products, a Canadian facial tissue and toilet paper conglomerate? Because it’s a cinematic mini-movie that injects a visceral dose of warmth and intensity into a staid commodity category. In its two-plus minute run time, the spot highlights intimate connections of all types, breaking new ground in marketing grocery store staples and hitting us directly in the feels. “Life can be messy—love can be messier,” from Toronto’s Broken Heart Love Affair and decorated director Mark Zibert, went light on the product integration but heavy on the human experience in all its vulnerable glory. And the moody soundtrack, Paloma Faith’s remake of the INXS hit “Never Tear Us Apart,” is note perfect.

Brooklyn Film Festival | “Gil’s Grills” by Havas New York

The Brooklyn Film Festival joined the current chorus of smack talk about artificial intelligence, but with a distinctly show-don’t-tell approach and a wonderfully deadpan tone (narrated by actor-comedian Thomas Lennon). In 60-second spots for its annual event, the fest and agency Havas put their ad stars’ very human foibles and emotions on prominent display, illustrating the festival’s tagline, “Stories about life by those who have lived it.” In other words: a non-sentient being could not have created these movies. Outdoor ads captured more truisms from which people-powered creativity springs with slogans like “AI will never live in the shadow of its sibling” and “AI will never contemplate mortality in a small patch of turbulence.” Take that, robots.

Tecovas | “How She Rolls” by Preacher

Western wear and boot maker Tecovas launched its first-ever national ads from new agency of record Preacher, borrowing from a famous Hollywood duo for spots that felt like they were “plucked from a feature film that may or may not have been made by the Coen brothers,” per the creatives. The quirky campaign, dialogue-free and music-driven, aimed to make the niche category more accessible and inclusive in the cowboy chic era. Its unapologetically bold characters and unique settings, chosen for their rough-around-the-edges qualities, told memorable stories in 60 seconds and issued a challenge—”Don’t Go Gently”—to those willing to accept. It’s tough to pick the better of the two spots, but we’ll go with “How She Rolls,” though “Check Em Out” has two-stepping charm to spare.

Regal Cinemas | “Pool” by Quality Meats

Regal Cinema’s goal with its early fall campaign was to keep the box office momentum going from the record-breaking summer of Barbenheimer. The reality, however, was a painful, protracted WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike that disrupted the Hollywood pipeline, delaying new releases and shuffling schedules at the multiplex. The chain, working for the first time with indie agency Quality Meats and director-comedian Andy Richter, took the FOMO approach to try to get butts in seats and reinforce the movie-going habit. Stars in a trio of spots included a projectile-vomiting party-crashing ghost, a statuesque blue alien with a weakness for ice cream and a grizzled action hero with a high pain tolerance. They popped up in everyday scenarios to relay a sense of urgency about buzzworthy flicks, and they were none too pleased to hear anyone say the word “streaming.”

Teleflora | “The Hardest Part” by The Wonderful Agency

Teleflora’s campaign for Mother’s Day started with a seconds-long piece of user-generated content—a mom sending her kid off to school and, when he’s out of sight, breaking down in tears. “The Hardest Part: A Teleflora Love Story” celebrates the bonds between mothers and their children—typical of marketing around the holiday—but turns the focus to the bittersweet feeling of losing the parental grip. “It’s a human truth we thought advertising hadn’t touched on before,” per Danielle Mason, vice president of marketing at the brand, where the in-house Wonderful Agency continues to churn out creative that takes the path less followed, often to stunningly emotional effect.

Taco Bell | “See You Next Tuesday” by The Or





Minds out of the gutter, y’all, this campaign is about Taco Tuesdays.

“See you next Tuesday” typically has a vulgar connotation. But Taco Bell U.K. put a positive spin on the phrase’s meaning by splashing it across an eye-catching billboard and inviting the British public to enjoy its Taco Tuesday promotion, offering a taco and drink combo for £2. The campaign demonstrated the brand’s signature cheekiness while tapping into British humor to bring a smile to the nation.

Ikea | “Monsters Not Included” by Ogilvy

During spooky season, children might see specters around every corner. Ikea reassured kids of all ages that there was nothing to be afraid of, with ads showing dark spaces beneath beds or other furniture where monsters might be hiding. Instead of offering a fright, however, the brand’s clever tagline explained that monsters were not included and wished consumers a Happy Halloween. The campaign also promoted Ikea’s family loyalty program, offering peace of mind to adults and children alike.

Nike x Corteix | “Rules the World“

Nike’s Air Max 95 drop with London-founded label Corteiz was one of the most anticipated streetwear launches of 2023. The collaboration’s frenetic and surreal ad depicted a world where the launch was canceled: stock markets crash, people fight on the streets, and a newborn baby cries—calming down only when the shoe drops into their crib. The buzzworthy film was an original take on fashion marketing while creating a joyful portrait of British street culture.

Hornbach | “Every Square Meter Deserves to Be the Best in the World’ by HeimatTBWA\

German home improvement retailer Hornbach is known for its surreal and odd campaigns. Its latest ad encouraged people to get creative and make the most of small spaces. With entirely handcrafted sets, the spot followed a man whose home is a series of small rooms, including a bedroom that doubles as a shower and dining room with chairs hanging from walls. No special effects were needed to deliver the campaign’s message—just impressive craft and playful storytelling.

Honorable mentions, which is just a cheat to include more little-seen but kick-ass creative, include: