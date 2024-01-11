The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35% .

Last year was officially declared the warmest one on record. Yet humanity has barely changed its behaviors to curb climate change—creating perhaps the greatest horror story of all time.

To present the nightmare of a situation, environmental group Greenpeace France has released a series of online films highlighting three destructive climate behaviors, but in the form of B-movie horror flicks.

Greenpeace France

In “Change the Scenario,” Greenpeace targets deforestation, plastic use and our addiction to fossil fuels. The trilogy of terror parodies familiar horror movies while highlighting the need for people to act on slowing climate change.

Creative agency The Thing produced the three films, titled “Death Forestation,” reminiscent of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre; “Plastic Attack;” and “Total Love,” which resembles a zombie movie.

Laurence Veyne, communications director at Greenpeace France, said the films were created to spur action that averts an ecological disaster.

“To write another story, we must fundamentally modify the rules of our system, which aggravates climate change, widens inequalities and destroys biodiversity. On our site, we propose to go further via a wide range of possible actions so that each and every one commits with Greenpeace to building this other scenario to ensure, for us and for generations to come, a viable future,” he added.

Twenty- and 30-second edits of the three films will be released across social networks, a display campaign and TV VOD in France.

Creative director Charles Flamand from The Thing added: “The common good deserves big ideas to move forward. … Through this campaign, we invite [humanity] to “change the scenario” with Greenpeace in the face of the climate emergency. The originality of this speech is that beneath the humor and the cruel irony lies the meaning, as well as a positive definition of the role of Greenpeace.”

Greenpeace France’s dedicated campaign page offers ideas for enacting change that can save the planet.

CREDITS:

Client: Greenpeace France

Communications director: Laurence Veyne

Creative director: Pierre Klipfel

Audiovisual production: Myrtille Gibaud

Agency: The Thing

Creative director: Charles Flamand

Artistic director: Hugo Morius

Editorial designer: Martin Epardaud

Strategic planning: Céline Faure

Founding president: Eric Tong Cuong

Client director: Gloria Amzallag

Development director: Morgane Mathern-Nguyen

Production: Das Ding x Surfacefilms.tv

Director: Alexandre Courtès

Producer: Jeremy Assoun

Production director: Thibaut Coiraud

Executive productions: Saint Gingembre / Éclosion

Cinematographer: Valentin Vignet

Post production: 42 Post

Editing: Nicolas Larrouquère

Sound: Solal Tong Cuong / Baptiste Studio 48

With the exceptional participation of Eva Danino, Alexis Fuze, Frédéric Casse (known as Michel Vedette), Lætitia Loreni, Stephen Manas and Maxime Brechet.