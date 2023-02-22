Social Media Week returns May 16–18. Join as leading brands and agencies share strategies for marketing within the creator economy. Register now to get an early bird discount.
Language is a significant part of a person’s identity, individuality and connection with their background—especially when it shapes our unique names. So, running into people who don’t take the time to pronounce or spell our names correctly can be a frustrating, often dehumanizing experience.
To celebrate International Mother Tongue Day, a day to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity, WhatsApp launched “Horse with Hasan,” a comedic short film featuring NBA player and WhatsApp brand partner Giannis Antetokounmpo and comedian Hasan Minhaj. The campaign is the latest in an ongoing partnership with Antetokounmpo and WhatsApp as the brand continues to call on its users to embrace the many cultures that make them unique.
Created by agency Translation, the three-minute spot “Horse with Hasan” shows Minhaj meeting Antetokounmpo for a game of “HORSE” but suggests a twist by using the word Antetokounmpo’s lesser-known Yoruba name, “ADETOKUNBO.” As the game unfolds, competition provokes banter and authentic dialogue around their complicated yet parallel experiences with their given names. With the competition coming to an end, the game allows them to bond over the power behind their given names and dual cultural identities.
“Most people don’t know that Giannis is not my only first name,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said in a statement. “Ugo is my African name, and it’s actually the only name my closest friends and family use on our private WhatsApp chats. I know that many, like Hasan and I, have similar relationships with their names, and we’re proud to bring to light this real story about culture that billions of people around the world can relate to.”
Embracing cultural identity
With over 2 billion users across 180 countries, WhatsApp is one of the most popular modes of international communication.
This campaign, which is part of WhatsApp’s mission to connect everyone on a large scale, emphasizes its place in culture. The brand’s work with Antetokounmpo in 2022’s campaign, Naija Odyssey, further emphasized the brand’s commitment to building relationships with consumers.
“Through these connections, all parts of their identity are right at their fingertips as they build meaningful relationships with those who matter most,” Vivian Odior, global head of marketing at WhatsApp, said in a statement. “‘There’s no one like us’ is our rallying cry for users to realize and embrace the duality and multiplicity of their cultures.”
You can view “Horse with Hasan” on the brand’s YouTube and social channels.
CREDITS
Esh Ponnadurai Global Head of Brand, Family of Apps
Vivian Odior Director of Global Brand Strategy & Integrated Marketing
Sophie Ho Global Brand Marketing Lead
Ghada Soufan Manager of Brand & Integrated Marketing
Jenny Gadd Production Strategist, PCOE
Vida Habibi Producer, Brand & Integrated Marketing
Rodrigo Moran Director, Head of Creative, Family of Apps
Belén Márquez Global Creative Director
Veit Moeller Creative Director, Design
Soham Chatterjee Global Creative
Aleksey Leybin Designer
Helen Lawrence Global Head of Culture & Community
Rio Penabella Social Marketing Lead
Samantha Jue Project Manager, Culture and Community
Translation
Jason Campbell Chief Creative Officer
Stephanie Cajucom Creative Director – Copy
Dennis Kung Creative Director – Art
KS Shanti Senior Creative – Copy
Hailey Boerema Senior Creative – Art
Kofi Lost Junior Creative – Copy
Shrinidhi Vijay Junior Creative – Art
Courtney Nally Head of Talent Management
Alison Hill Head of Production
Alice Cottle Executive Producer
Ava Rant Senior Producer
Victoria-Pita Romero Associate Producer
Natriya Chunapongse Junior Producer
Paul Rodarte Business Affairs Manager
Susanna Swartley Head of Client Service
Celeste Toffanello Group Account Director
Jean-Luc Ford Account Director
Katelyne Maroney Account Executive
Matt DeSimone Director of Project Management
Sadie Langemo Senior Project Manager
Geoff McHenry Group Strategy Director
Jeremy Knight Strategy Director
Kathy Kim Data Strategist Director
Joel Rodriguez Head of Engagement Planning
Alex Glaum Senior Context Planner
Raven Heinz-Garcia Junior Context Planner
Farm League
Miko Lim Director
Tim Lynch Executive Producer
Michael Pizzo Executive Producer
Maya Owings Producer
Justin Henning Director of Photography
Lost Planet
Bruce Herrman Editor
Rachel Butler Assistant Editor/Teaser Editor
Casey Cayko Executive Producer
Steven San Miguel Color
Andre Sam GFX
Tim Farrell Flame
Cory Melious Mixer, Alt Mix
Human Worldwide
James Dean Wells Executive Producer
Mike Jurasits Creative Lead
Daryl Pinsdorf Composer
The LEDE Company
Christine Su Partner
Susan Biegacz SVP
Daniel Rasmussen Sr Director, PR
Alyssa Kane Director, PR
Leyla Ozden Manager, PR