Social Media Week returns May 16–18. Join as leading brands and agencies share strategies for marketing within the creator economy. Register now to get an early bird discount.

Language is a significant part of a person’s identity, individuality and connection with their background—especially when it shapes our unique names. So, running into people who don’t take the time to pronounce or spell our names correctly can be a frustrating, often dehumanizing experience.

To celebrate International Mother Tongue Day, a day to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity, WhatsApp launched “Horse with Hasan,” a comedic short film featuring NBA player and WhatsApp brand partner Giannis Antetokounmpo and comedian Hasan Minhaj. The campaign is the latest in an ongoing partnership with Antetokounmpo and WhatsApp as the brand continues to call on its users to embrace the many cultures that make them unique.

Created by agency Translation, the three-minute spot “Horse with Hasan” shows Minhaj meeting Antetokounmpo for a game of “HORSE” but suggests a twist by using the word Antetokounmpo’s lesser-known Yoruba name, “ADETOKUNBO.” As the game unfolds, competition provokes banter and authentic dialogue around their complicated yet parallel experiences with their given names. With the competition coming to an end, the game allows them to bond over the power behind their given names and dual cultural identities.

WhatsApp / Translation

“Most people don’t know that Giannis is not my only first name,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said in a statement. “Ugo is my African name, and it’s actually the only name my closest friends and family use on our private WhatsApp chats. I know that many, like Hasan and I, have similar relationships with their names, and we’re proud to bring to light this real story about culture that billions of people around the world can relate to.”

Embracing cultural identity

With over 2 billion users across 180 countries, WhatsApp is one of the most popular modes of international communication.

This campaign, which is part of WhatsApp’s mission to connect everyone on a large scale, emphasizes its place in culture. The brand’s work with Antetokounmpo in 2022’s campaign, Naija Odyssey, further emphasized the brand’s commitment to building relationships with consumers.

“Through these connections, all parts of their identity are right at their fingertips as they build meaningful relationships with those who matter most,” Vivian Odior, global head of marketing at WhatsApp, said in a statement. “‘There’s no one like us’ is our rallying cry for users to realize and embrace the duality and multiplicity of their cultures.”

You can view “Horse with Hasan” on the brand’s YouTube and social channels.

CREDITS

WhatsApp

Esh Ponnadurai Global Head of Brand, Family of Apps

Vivian Odior Director of Global Brand Strategy & Integrated Marketing

Sophie Ho Global Brand Marketing Lead

Ghada Soufan Manager of Brand & Integrated Marketing

Jenny Gadd Production Strategist, PCOE

Vida Habibi Producer, Brand & Integrated Marketing

Rodrigo Moran Director, Head of Creative, Family of Apps

Belén Márquez Global Creative Director

Veit Moeller Creative Director, Design

Soham Chatterjee Global Creative

Aleksey Leybin Designer

Helen Lawrence Global Head of Culture & Community

Rio Penabella Social Marketing Lead

Samantha Jue Project Manager, Culture and Community

Translation

Jason Campbell Chief Creative Officer

Stephanie Cajucom Creative Director – Copy

Dennis Kung Creative Director – Art

KS Shanti Senior Creative – Copy

Hailey Boerema Senior Creative – Art

Kofi Lost Junior Creative – Copy

Shrinidhi Vijay Junior Creative – Art

Courtney Nally Head of Talent Management

Alison Hill Head of Production

Alice Cottle Executive Producer

Ava Rant Senior Producer

Victoria-Pita Romero Associate Producer

Natriya Chunapongse Junior Producer

Paul Rodarte Business Affairs Manager

Susanna Swartley Head of Client Service

Celeste Toffanello Group Account Director

Jean-Luc Ford Account Director

Katelyne Maroney Account Executive

Matt DeSimone Director of Project Management

Sadie Langemo Senior Project Manager

Geoff McHenry Group Strategy Director

Jeremy Knight Strategy Director

Kathy Kim Data Strategist Director

Joel Rodriguez Head of Engagement Planning

Alex Glaum Senior Context Planner

Raven Heinz-Garcia Junior Context Planner

Farm League

Miko Lim Director

Tim Lynch Executive Producer

Michael Pizzo Executive Producer

Maya Owings Producer

Justin Henning Director of Photography

Lost Planet

Bruce Herrman Editor

Rachel Butler Assistant Editor/Teaser Editor

Casey Cayko Executive Producer

Steven San Miguel Color

Andre Sam GFX

Tim Farrell Flame

Cory Melious Mixer, Alt Mix

Human Worldwide

James Dean Wells Executive Producer

Mike Jurasits Creative Lead

Daryl Pinsdorf Composer

The LEDE Company

Christine Su Partner

Susan Biegacz SVP

Daniel Rasmussen Sr Director, PR

Alyssa Kane Director, PR

Leyla Ozden Manager, PR