Even Customers Who Are 'Too Cool For McDonald's' Eat There

Fast food giant McDonald’s latest campaign in Eastern Europe focuses on relaying the brand’s appeal to less likely audiences.

The appeal of the “Golden Arches” to people of varied social outlooks is showcased across three 30-second films created by TBWA\Latvia.

Entitled “Too Cool For McDonald’s,” each spot focuses on an individual—an intellectualist, a goth and a fashionista as they struggle to retain their poker faces and block out the brand’s menu offer, which is distracting their attention from something think they should be doing instead.

The three films are running across Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

“In this campaign, we decided to use an audience that is typically not a McDonald’s target,” Kaspars Eglitis, executive creative director for TBWA\Latvia told Adweek. “We picked characters who are, on paper, too cool for their own good to be seen with a burger. But the force is and always has been strong with the Golden Arches.”

He added: “The value offer of this campaign was very appealing both price- and product-wise. With the working title “Poker Faces,” the creative stories evolve around three hard-nosed, stiff-upper-lip folks getting through the impossible struggle. And quite a fight it is.”

Earlier this month, McDonald’s revealed its new “Creative Excellence” plan as it aims to “stay ahead” of customer demands around the world.

The plan outlined several focuses for the business to develop over the coming years, which were maximizing marketing, committing to the core offerings and doubling down on the four Ds—delivery, digital, drive thru and development.

As it plans to “find new ways to bring our core menu to life,” it is also expected to focus more on the demand for chicken products such as the McCrispy Chicken Sandwich to drive growth.

CREDITS:

Agency: TBWA\Latvia

Creative director: Edgars Stanga

Art director: Inta Brūniņa

Account direction: Kristīne Kalniņa, Kristīna Bēvalde

Production: Film Angels Productions: Ivo Ceplevics and Katrina Kreslina

Director: Janis Nords