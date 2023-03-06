Demons From Diablo IV Take Over a French Cathedral

Join iconic brands and world-class marketing leaders at Brandweek to unlock powerful insights and impact-driven strategies. Attend in Miami or virtually, Sept. 11–14. Save 50% with early-bird passes .

Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo IV will send players to hell to battle Lilith, the queen of hatred. A campaign from creative agency 72andSunny and their experiential production partner Wildlife is capturing the scale of the video game’s cosmic conflict by covering a deconsecrated gothic cathedral in France with artwork from Baroque-style painter Adam Miller.

“The Cathedral of Diablo” installation features a 160-foot long mural across the cathedral’s back wall plus 20 paintings decorating its dome and vaulted ceiling. The artwork is shown in a film directed by Henry Hobson through MJZ featuring voiceover from Game of Thrones star Charles Dance describing the plot of the game. It will run across linear broadcast in the U.S., with placements during March Madness, as well as through CTV and premium paid digital.

“From the beginning, we were inspired by all the concept art, craft and care going into the game and realized we needed to come up with something that celebrated Diablo IV‘s dark gothic roots,” 72andSunny group creative director Tim Wolfe said in a statement. “Something that leaned into their Caravaggio art style and the game narrative to create a campaign that was equally as ambitious as the game itself.”

The campaign launched globally on March 6 to promote the game’s open beta, which runs March 24-26. Beta players can enter a sweepstakes awarding the chance to have Miller paint them into the art as a Diablo IV hero. The game releases on June 6, and players who preorder it will get early access to the beta from March 17-19.

“This is a project we’ve looked forward to sharing with the gaming community,” Diablo vp of global consumer marketing Kaleb Ruel said in a statement. “We brought great creative talent together to collaborate on something unconventional but hauntingly Diablo.”

Credits:

Client: Blizzard Entertainment

Agency: 72andsunny

Experiential production: Wildlife

Film production: MJZ

Director: Henry Hobson

Editorial: Work

Color: Company3

Post production: Method

Sound design: Wave Studios

Mix: LIME

Music composition: Walker