As a content creator, Jayde Powell has completely immersed herself in the creative world. In the process, the influencer-writer-speaker has picked up a breadth of expertise, which has led to recognition by trades like ADWEEK, Business Insider and Hashtag Paid.

She’s also built an engaged fanbase that not only understands her brand of humor, but also embraces it. On the latest episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, community editor Luz Corona sat down with the multi-hyphenate marketer at ADWEEK’s Social Media Week to discuss everything from her personal brand to redefining professionalism.

Powell is the founder of The Em Dash Co, a content and creative development agency. Her LinkedIn series #CreatorTeaTalk brings together players in the creator economy to discuss all things creators, content and culture.

She is also the co-founder of Weed For Black Women, a media, culture and community hub that strives to educate Black women on the power of the cannabis plant.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.