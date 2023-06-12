Though warnings about the death of creativity are nothing new in an age of rapid technological innovation, this year the threat has felt more acute amid economic turmoil and the rise of generative AI. However, for proof that human creativity continues to be a powerful and sustaining force, look no further than the honorees of Adweek’s 2023 Creative 100.

Now in its ninth year, the Creative 100 celebrates the most innovative and visionary talent across advertising, marketing, social media, TV and streaming, visual art, literature, filmmaking and more.