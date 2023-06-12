Cannes Lions

Adweek’s Creative 100: 2023’s Most Innovative and Visionary Talents

Celebrating the year’s standouts in marketing, media and culture

This year's Creative 100 honorees are helping to shape culture while breaking new ground in their fields.Adweek
Headshot of Adweek Staff
By Adweek Staff

 

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty, Converse, UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Though warnings about the death of creativity are nothing new in an age of rapid technological innovation, this year the threat has felt more acute amid economic turmoil and the rise of generative AI. However, for proof that human creativity continues to be a powerful and sustaining force, look no further than the honorees of Adweek’s 2023 Creative 100.  

Now in its ninth year, the Creative 100 celebrates the most innovative and visionary talent across advertising, marketing, social media, TV and streaming, visual art, literature, filmmaking and more.

Adweek

Create Your Free Account

Registration Includes:

The Adweek Daily newsletter with must-read stories direct to your inbox. PLUS, limited access to Adweek.com articles, videos and podcasts.

Join Today

Already a member? Sign in

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the June 2023 issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Adweek Staff

Adweek Staff

Recommended articles