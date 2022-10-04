Creative Thinkers

Creative Flavor: Martin Alfred and Felipe Rostagnol Are Scarily Good at Creating Buzz

Founders' creative directors picture the ideal client as Frankenstein (sort of)

Martin Alfred and Felipe Rostagnol
The Founders creative directors like making ads that don't feel like ads—and zombies.Martin Alfred and Felipe Rostagnol
Headshot of Sara Century
By Sara Century

12 seconds ago

Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in.

As creative directors at Founders, Martin Alfred and Felipe Rostagnol share a love for the advertising industry that goes back to childhood. For Rostagnol, “Since I was a kid, I liked editing video games more than playing them. From that moment on, being able to create something new that breaks the established has always motivated me.”

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Sara Century

Sara Century

Sara Century is a freelance writer for Adweek.

Recommended articles