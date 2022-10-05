Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in.
When asked what made him want to get involved in the advertising industry, Miami-based creative director at Alma, Daniel Correa, noted that it was a matter of playing to his unique strengths. “I’ve always known I wanted to do something related to creativity because I was a huge fan of music and cinema,” Correa told Adweek.