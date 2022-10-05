Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio , the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in .

When asked what made him want to get involved in the advertising industry, Miami-based creative director at Alma, Daniel Correa, noted that it was a matter of playing to his unique strengths. “I’ve always known I wanted to do something related to creativity because I was a huge fan of music and cinema,” Correa told Adweek.