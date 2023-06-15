Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

What qualifies as the “best” is subjective, so it is little surprise that countless restaurants across the globe can lay claim to that title.

While there is no clear victor in the contest for best restaurant, there is a commonality among the competitors: the need for a refreshing beverage to complement a meal.

Coca-Cola embarked on an epic road trip across the U.S. to visit restaurants claiming to be “the best” at a certain type of food, from burgers to pizza to falafel. The brand found that many of those establishments shared something on their signs and menus: branding for Coca-Cola.

The new campaign, from WPP’s OpenX led by agency VMLY&R, highlights regional U.S. restaurants with signs boasting of superior food—plus Coca-Cola. The creative team hit the road and photographed these regional favorites where the same terms and types of signs were often repeated.





Coca-Cola, VMLY&R

Each ad depicts the front of a local eatery with the tagline, “One Thing We Agree On”—implying that while diners may never agree on which food or restaurant is the “best,” Coca-Cola is often the beverage of choice across those options.





Coca-Cola, VMLY&R

The ads will appear across print, outdoor and social media. While it is starting in North American cities, the campaign will soon roll out globally to uncover other local restaurants that have a taste for Coca-Cola in common.