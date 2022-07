How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

After suffering a drop in sales during the pandemic, Coca-Cola refocused with a new global position in 2021, its first in half a decade. This has spurred an interest in strengthening the reach of some of the brand’s affiliated platforms, like Coke Studio.