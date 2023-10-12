Food delivery platform JustEatTakeaway.com is following up its blockbuster campaigns featuring Snoop Dogg and Katy Perry with a new musical starring Christina Aguilera and rapper Latto.
The minute-long film shows Aquilera and Latto in a mansion dressed in ball gowns. While Aquilera sings opera, Latto raps about Just Eat’s offerings, from groceries to gyoza.
Backup dancers dressed in the brand’s signature orange serve as bike couriers, presenting the duo with food and drinks that suit their whims.
“As our business evolves to offer more choice and convenience from your favorite local takeaway to dine-in dishes and everyday essentials, it’s only right that we evolve our successful creative formula,” Just Eat’s vice president of global brand, Susan O’Brien, said in a statement. “The electrifying mix of Christina Aguilera and Latto is not only unexpected, but it reinforces the message that you’ll be amazed at the selection and quality available on Just Eat.”
The work from agency McCann London was directed by Dave Meyers, who has worked on music videos for Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift.
“We wanted to bring the element of surprise to this creative, and thanks to our ever-courageous clients and the amazing efforts of all involved, this campaign hits unexpected notes at every turn,” McCann London creative directors Rob Webster and Alexei Berwitz said in a statement. “There’s no way hip-hop and opera should work, but much to our delight and relief, it really, really does.”
The campaign will run across TV, out-of-home, cinema, social and radio, kicking off Friday in the U.K. and Ireland. It will roll out to markets across Europe, Canada and Australia in the following months.
“I had so much fun combining different music styles alongside my girl Latto for Just Eat Takeaway,” Aguilera said in a statement. “With non-stop laughter and love, we had the best time bringing this project to life.”
CREDITS:
Client: JustEatTakeaway.com
Global vp brand: Susan O’Brien
Global head of brand & campaign: Stuart Eaton
Global principal of brand & campaigns: Nikita Lensink
Global senior campaign manager: Georgie Maude
Global principal brand digital & social media: Richard Burgess
Global head of brand PR: Ania Bielecka
Global principal brand PR: Sam Bristowe
Global head of creative: Emily Ford
Global lead art director: Fran Boyd
Global senior art director Emma Williams
Creative Agency: McCann London
McCann London co-presidents and McCann UK CCOs: Rob Doubal & Laurence Thomson
Chief executive officer: Polly McMorrow
Chief operating officer: Jemima Monies
Regional head of strategy, Europe: Nusara Chinnaphasaen
Managing director: Tommy Smith
Creative directors: Rob Webster & Alexei Berwitz
Senior creatives: Stephen Yeates & Adam Taylor-Smith
Business director: Francesa Goring
Account director: Joely Buxton – Smith
Account associate: Milo Draco
Planning partner: Natalie Lau
Project director: Mathilde Bisciglia
Head of design: Lisa Caranna
Senior designer: Ben Anthony
Communications director: Clementine Cuthbertson
Production: Craft London
Chief production officer: Ben Clark
Director of integrated production: Jack Bayley
Lead EP & head of agency production: Amos Usiskin
Senior producer: Jacob Gardner
Senior producer: Gabrielle Flanagan
Music supervision: Chris Graves
Senior print producer: Liam White
Print producer: Martin McGinn
Head of business affairs: Clare Betts
Senior business affairs: Valerie Boyce
Digital Agency: DEPT
Managing director: Ali McClintock
Business director: Alex Dixon
Group account head: Olivia Ellenger
Lead account planners: Charlotte Dale & Christian O’Brien
Executive creative director: Jeff Bowerman
Creative director: Chris Boys
Lead creative: Alice Brine
Production director: Toby Baker
Head of post production: Tara Oliver
Lead producer: Valentina Carmona
Post-producer: Agne Acute
Associate design director: Amber Silva
Lead designer: Junaid Ansar
Motion designer: Simone Vulcano
3D motion designer: Matko Mijic
Motion designer: Alex Croft
Graphic designer: Cristina Isaac
Editor: Jen Russell
Strategy director: Sanjit Deb
Senior strategist: Tom Greeves
Head of paid social: Charlotte Scorer
Senior media planner: Lydia Burchett
Media planner: Emma Johnson
Social analyst: Hattie Rowe
Hero Casting: Talent Republic
CEO & founder: Anne Batz
Managing director: Emily Woods
Managing partner: Charlie Powell
Creative producer: Ella Barker
Media
Handled by UM
PR
EVP, head of client experience: Joanna Pritchard
Account director: Jessica Brand
Senior account manager: Molly Minter
Senior associate: Victoria Lambert
Associate: Courtney Davies
Production Company: Radical Media London
Director: Dave Meyers
Assistant director: Dave Dean
Executive producer: Ben Schneider
Producer: Dave Bernstein
Producer UK: Kate Noble
DOP: Scott Cunningham
Production designer: Nora Takacs
Food stylist: Maya Bookbinder
Gaffer: Mike Van Meter
Key grip: David Riggio
Costume designer (non celeb): Heather Zweigel
Costume designer (Latto): Todd White
Costume designer (Christina): Chris Horan
Choreographer: Hi-Hat
Post Production: Final Cut
Editor: Amanda James & Darren Baldwin
Edit producer: Nikki Porter
Assistant editor: Maud Barry
Post Production: UPP
VFX supervisor: Jan Jan Malíř
Post producer: Štěpán Kříž
Project coordinator: Tereza Trnková
Art director: Thomas Scarlett
Colorist: Pavel Marko
Photographer: Vijat Mohindra
Music
Title: Did Somebody Say HipOpera
Artists: Latto & Christina Aguilera
Composers: Ben Smith, Jordan Crisp, Toni Robinson, Adam Smyth
Label: RCA and Three Wishes Productions
Publishers: Sentric Music Ltd and String & Tins Ltd
Music producer: Fred Ball
Audio
Music co-supervision: String and Tins
Audio post production: String and Tins
Sound engineer: Adam Smyth
Producer: Eimear Gorey
Christina Aguilera
Makeup: Etienne Ortega & Lora Arellano
Hair: Jesus Guerrero & Kendall Dorsey
Stylist: Chris Horan
Nails: Zola Ganzorig
Artist management: Roc Nation
Artist PR – imPRint
Latto
Makeup: Melissa Ocasio
Hair: Ashanti Lation
Styling: Todd White
Nails: Eri Ishizu
Management: Kayla Jackson
Agent: UTA