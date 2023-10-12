Food delivery platform JustEatTakeaway.com is following up its blockbuster campaigns featuring Snoop Dogg and Katy Perry with a new musical starring Christina Aguilera and rapper Latto.

The minute-long film shows Aquilera and Latto in a mansion dressed in ball gowns. While Aquilera sings opera, Latto raps about Just Eat’s offerings, from groceries to gyoza.

Backup dancers dressed in the brand’s signature orange serve as bike couriers, presenting the duo with food and drinks that suit their whims.

“As our business evolves to offer more choice and convenience from your favorite local takeaway to dine-in dishes and everyday essentials, it’s only right that we evolve our successful creative formula,” Just Eat’s vice president of global brand, Susan O’Brien, said in a statement. “The electrifying mix of Christina Aguilera and Latto is not only unexpected, but it reinforces the message that you’ll be amazed at the selection and quality available on Just Eat.”

The work from agency McCann London was directed by Dave Meyers, who has worked on music videos for Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift.

“We wanted to bring the element of surprise to this creative, and thanks to our ever-courageous clients and the amazing efforts of all involved, this campaign hits unexpected notes at every turn,” McCann London creative directors Rob Webster and Alexei Berwitz said in a statement. “There’s no way hip-hop and opera should work, but much to our delight and relief, it really, really does.”

The campaign will run across TV, out-of-home, cinema, social and radio, kicking off Friday in the U.K. and Ireland. It will roll out to markets across Europe, Canada and Australia in the following months.

“I had so much fun combining different music styles alongside my girl Latto for Just Eat Takeaway,” Aguilera said in a statement. “With non-stop laughter and love, we had the best time bringing this project to life.”

