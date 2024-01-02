The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35%.
Besides containing cautionary tales about tattoo supervision and dinner table conversations to avoid in front of your grandmother, CarMax’s new campaign has one message for consumers they want them to heed most of all: never settle.
The used car marketplace and its agency, The Martin Agency, are ringing in the new year with a cheeky integrated campaign designed to empowering consumers who often find the car-buying experience daunting and deflating.
For its anchor spot, “Unsettle” the partners enlisted Emmy-nominated actor and comedian, Jessica Williams.
She hilariously depicts absurd scenarios in which she takes a “test bath” in a store bathtub, attempts to persuade a server into revealing the “Market Price” on a menu item and experiences buyer’s remorse after a tattoo mishap.
Of course, most these are frowned upon. However, these practices are acceptable and encouraged when car-shopping using the retailer’s Test-Drive, Price Transparency and 30-Day Money Back Guarantee offerings.
Another spot includes “Lobster Facts” in which a clever little boy dressed as his favorite crustacean inadvertently helps his dad choose the color of an SUV he shopped for online.
Elsewhere, “Family Dinner,” shows a young woman assuring her family that, unlike her sister, she’s making good choices using CarMax; while “College Drop Off,” features a mom in the midst of an emotional sendoff suddenly unable to contain her excitement when she receives an offer to get rid of her “mom van.”
Targeting multiple demographics
“In advertising all you ever hear is millennial, millennial, millennial—and most recently, Gen Z, Gen Z, Gen Z. So as a Gen Xer, you can imagine my delight, when the team brought a script that spoke so directly to me as the mother of two children who recently left the nest,” Anne Marie Hite, svp and group creative director at The Martin Agency, told Adweek.
Yujin Heo, CarMax’s vp of creative, explained the company intentionally set out to feature a diverse cast and stories that reflect the diverse communities in the country and the world.
“I think that it’s important to represent who our customers are and how they experience things,” said Heo, noting “Lobster Facts” was a continuation of efforts the brand made last year to center family members of all ages in the car-buying process.
All the spots were directed by “Righteous Gemstones” co-creator, director and producer, Jody Hill, and will run on broadcast, online and via social, with additional amplification through influencers and a partnership with “The Bachelor” on ABC.
CREDITS
The Martin Agency
Lindsey Netto , VP, Group Account Director
Jerry Hoak, Executive Creative Director
Caroline Rudzinski, Account Director
Claire Jones, Senior Project Manager
Brittney Woods, Account Executive
Anne Marie Hite, SVP, Group Creative Director
Lindsey King, Creative Director
Madeline Guzzo, Senior Art Director
Stephanie Vicari, Senior Copywriter
Robyn Makinson, Design Director
Jenni Renas, Designer
Katie Morgan, Content Producer
Heather Collier, Executive Content Producer
Anna Gilliam, Associate Print and Product Producer
Allison Farrell, Art Director
Nia Shima-Franklin, Copywriter
Ali Chastain, Strategic Planning Director
Allie Ballard, Senior Strategic Planner
Lexi Magenheim, Strategic Planner
Taylor McKee, Communications Planning Director
Alex Angert, Associate Director, PR
Jasmine Lubin, Specialist, PR
Lauren Brennan, VP, Head of PR
Analiese Kern, Associate Director, Influencer Partnerships
Jake Rosenblatt, Director, Influencer Partnerships
Julia Seng-Sourinho, Senior Social Strategist
Suzanne Wieringo, Associate Director, Business Affairs
Kelly Clow, Associate Director, Financial Affairs
Debbie Douglas, Broadcast Traffic Director
CARMAX
Vice President, Creative Yujin Heo
Director, Brand Experience Strategy Jaryn Creasy
Creative Director Malissa Mackenzie
Creative Director, Social Jessie Kantor
Sr Manager, Marketing Operation Chloe Bos
Manager, Marketing Operations Agency Management Alice Chambers
SUPERJOY (Editorial and Finish)
Head of Production Kerry Ayers
Senior Producer Chris Frendo
Senior Producer Katherine Leatherwood
Editor Tiffany Burchard
Asst Editor: Tony Schaffner and Will Rummell
Flame Artist: Paul Wiederfold, Ben Fox, Armando DeMarchi
CAVIAR (Production)
Director Jody Hill
Director of Photography: Kira Kelly
EP Tova Dann
Head of Production Cat Craven-Griffiths
Line Producer Maggie McLean
TINY LION (Music)
Jonathan Fuller
Amanda Patterson
Andrew Everding
OVERCOAST (Sound Design)
Producer: Travis Tucker
Sound Designer: Alec Chojnacki and Jonathan Waller
ROYAL MUSTER (Color)
Colorist: Roslyn Di Sisto
Producer: Mathew Fulton