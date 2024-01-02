The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35% .

Besides containing cautionary tales about tattoo supervision and dinner table conversations to avoid in front of your grandmother, CarMax’s new campaign has one message for consumers they want them to heed most of all: never settle.

The used car marketplace and its agency, The Martin Agency, are ringing in the new year with a cheeky integrated campaign designed to empowering consumers who often find the car-buying experience daunting and deflating.

For its anchor spot, “Unsettle” the partners enlisted Emmy-nominated actor and comedian, Jessica Williams.

She hilariously depicts absurd scenarios in which she takes a “test bath” in a store bathtub, attempts to persuade a server into revealing the “Market Price” on a menu item and experiences buyer’s remorse after a tattoo mishap.

Of course, most these are frowned upon. However, these practices are acceptable and encouraged when car-shopping using the retailer’s Test-Drive, Price Transparency and 30-Day Money Back Guarantee offerings.

Another spot includes “Lobster Facts” in which a clever little boy dressed as his favorite crustacean inadvertently helps his dad choose the color of an SUV he shopped for online.

Elsewhere, “Family Dinner,” shows a young woman assuring her family that, unlike her sister, she’s making good choices using CarMax; while “College Drop Off,” features a mom in the midst of an emotional sendoff suddenly unable to contain her excitement when she receives an offer to get rid of her “mom van.”

Targeting multiple demographics

“In advertising all you ever hear is millennial, millennial, millennial—and most recently, Gen Z, Gen Z, Gen Z. So as a Gen Xer, you can imagine my delight, when the team brought a script that spoke so directly to me as the mother of two children who recently left the nest,” Anne Marie Hite, svp and group creative director at The Martin Agency, told Adweek.

Yujin Heo, CarMax’s vp of creative, explained the company intentionally set out to feature a diverse cast and stories that reflect the diverse communities in the country and the world.

“I think that it’s important to represent who our customers are and how they experience things,” said Heo, noting “Lobster Facts” was a continuation of efforts the brand made last year to center family members of all ages in the car-buying process.

All the spots were directed by “Righteous Gemstones” co-creator, director and producer, Jody Hill, and will run on broadcast, online and via social, with additional amplification through influencers and a partnership with “The Bachelor” on ABC.

CREDITS

The Martin Agency

Lindsey Netto , VP, Group Account Director

Jerry Hoak, Executive Creative Director

Caroline Rudzinski, Account Director

Claire Jones​, Senior Project Manager

Brittney Woods​, Account Executive

Anne Marie Hite​, SVP, Group Creative Director

Lindsey King​, Creative Director

Madeline Guzzo​, Senior Art Director

Stephanie Vicari, Senior Copywriter

Robyn Makinson, Design Director

Jenni Renas, Designer

Katie Morgan, Content Producer

Heather Collier, Executive Content Producer

Anna Gilliam​, Associate Print and Product Producer

Allison Farrell, Art Director

Nia Shima-Franklin​, Copywriter

Ali Chastain, Strategic Planning Director

Allie Ballard, Senior Strategic Planner

Lexi Magenheim, Strategic Planner

Taylor McKee​, Communications Planning Director

Alex Angert, Associate Director, PR

Jasmine Lubin, Specialist, PR

Lauren Brennan, VP, Head of PR

Analiese Kern, Associate Director, Influencer Partnerships

Jake Rosenblatt​, Director, Influencer Partnerships

Julia Seng-Sourinho, Senior Social Strategist

Suzanne Wieringo, Associate Director, Business Affairs

Kelly Clow, Associate Director, Financial Affairs

Debbie Douglas​, Broadcast Traffic Director

CARMAX

Vice President, Creative Yujin Heo

Director, Brand Experience Strategy Jaryn Creasy

Creative Director Malissa Mackenzie

Creative Director, Social Jessie Kantor

Sr Manager, Marketing Operation Chloe Bos

Manager, Marketing Operations Agency Management Alice Chambers

SUPERJOY (Editorial and Finish)

Head of Production Kerry Ayers

Senior Producer Chris Frendo

Senior Producer Katherine Leatherwood

Editor Tiffany Burchard

Asst Editor: Tony Schaffner and Will Rummell

Flame Artist: Paul Wiederfold, Ben Fox, Armando DeMarchi

CAVIAR (Production)

Director Jody Hill

Director of Photography: Kira Kelly

EP Tova Dann

Head of Production Cat Craven-Griffiths

Line Producer Maggie McLean

TINY LION (Music)

Jonathan Fuller

Amanda Patterson

Andrew Everding

OVERCOAST (Sound Design)

Producer: Travis Tucker

Sound Designer: Alec Chojnacki and Jonathan Waller

ROYAL MUSTER (Color)

Colorist: Roslyn Di Sisto

Producer: Mathew Fulton