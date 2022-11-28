What do the French love more than soccer? In fact, more than anything? Food. And who can blame them? In culinary leagues the home of croissants, camembert and croque monsieur is pretty hard to beat.



That’s why national soccer magazine So Foot has opened a restaurant targeted towards people skipping the FIFA Men’s World Cup this year.

Amid concerns over human rights violations in Qatar, support for LGBTQ+ fans and accusations of corruption, some typically soccer-obsessed European fans are boycotting the tournament.