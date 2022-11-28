Sports Marketing

Boycotting the World Cup? This Soccer Magazine Has a Restaurant for That

French publisher So Foot has opened a space for those who want to skip the tournament

Doors of restaurant open with a banner above reading: So Food
So Foot has opened up "So Food," an alternative space to host patrons avoiding the broadcasts.BETC Paris, So Foot
Headshot of Rebecca Stewart
By Rebecca Stewart

6 mins ago

What do the French love more than soccer? In fact, more than anything? Food. And who can blame them? In culinary leagues the home of croissants, camembert and croque monsieur is pretty hard to beat.

That’s why national soccer magazine So Foot has opened a restaurant targeted towards people skipping the FIFA Men’s World Cup this year.

image

LGBTQ+ Ad Organization Calls on Brands to Condemn World Cup Restrictions

Amid concerns over human rights violations in Qatar, support for LGBTQ+ fans and accusations of corruption, some typically soccer-obsessed European fans are boycotting the tournament.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

Cyber Monday Offer: Use Promo Code "SAVE25" on an Annual Subscription to Save 25%

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Headshot of Rebecca Stewart

Rebecca Stewart

Rebecca is Adweek's Europe brand editor.

Recommended articles