Footwear brand Birkenstock was previously known for making unstylish but comfortable and durable shoes. But after a recent surge in popularity, the brand has gone public—and put its best foot forward for the city that “never stops walking.”

This month, Birkenstock held three activations across New York neighborhoods: NoHo and Flatiron in Manhattan, and Williamsburg in Brooklyn. It was the first time in the brand’s 250-year history that it has hosted public installations in the U.S.

The events were timed as the legacy brand launched its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange. A team of Birkenstock executives, led by CEO Oliver Reichert, rang the opening bell at the NYSE just hours before the first wave of guests were welcomed into the Manhattan spaces on Oct. 11.

Produced by Invisible North and promoted by 5th Column, the series of interactive parks—dubbed Birkenfields—offered New Yorkers respite from their hectic days with sensory experiences designed for what the brand calls “naturgewolltes gehen” (walking as intended by nature).





The brand’s pop-ups encouraged frenzied New Yorkers to slow down and enjoy nature, food and music. Birkenstock

At Grove, the NoHo location, guests were encouraged to touch the materials used to make the famed footwear and enjoy a playground atmosphere equipped with leather swings, shearling-lined seesaws and a slide. Complimentary foot massages, mini pretzels and hot chocolate were also on offer.

Meanwhile, at Meadow in Flatiron, participants were invited to go shoeless through a “sensory garden” of rocks, sand and grass.

And at Biergarten in Williamsburg, the brand staged a full takeover of a brewing company, where guests were served large pretzels and German-style beer in branded mugs. There was also live music and games, including a customized ping pong table, while the company’s heritage was on display through vintage signage and ads, shoemaking artifacts and products.

Attendees could also purchase exclusive Birkenstock sweatshirts, with proceeds benefitting The Trust for Public Land’s QueensWay Project, a 3.5-mile walking trail under construction for pedestrian use in Queens.

In keeping with its sustainable roots, the company donated the plants, trees and greenery from every activation to the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation following the events.

“This initiative reflects our unwavering dedication to foot health and our brand’s enduring commitment to walking the way nature intended,” Jochen Gutzy, chief communications officer at Birkenstock, told Adweek. “Birkenfields offers a unique sensory experience, allowing everyone to explore our heritage, values and materials.”