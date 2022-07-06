Birkenstock Embraces Its Reputation for Unstylish Footwear

Join us at Commerce Week July 26–28 in NYC for live discussions with leaders from Kellogg's, Walmart Connect, New Balance, Instacart and more as we explore new opportunities to deliver meaningful experiences, expand retail touch points and keep your customers coming back for more. Sign up now. Sign up now.
Birkenstock, the shoe brand known for comfortable yet arguably aesthetically unpleasing footwear, wants the world to know the ugly truth behind its iconic styles and the importance of foot health.