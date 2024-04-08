#SMW is right around the corner. Join us April 9-11 in NYC to get up to speed on all the latest strategies, technologies and trends you need to be following. Register now .

Though sometimes derided as mindless entertainment, video games have deeper potential; in fact, some of the most recognizable games of all time are learning-based. As gaming evolves, so does the potential for teaching through play.

“Beyond Xbox: Field Trips” supports children’s learning through audio lessons accessed on Spotify. The learning journeys, created by McCann London, add an educational component to seven popular games: Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, PowerWash Simulator, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Age of Empires IV, Grounded and Cities: Skylines.

The brand also partnered with Ollie Bray, co-author of the Games in Schools Handbook and the Digital Schoolhouse program of Ukie, the U.K.’s trade body for games and interactive entertainment, to reach 67 schools across the country.

Xbox introduced the project with a short film, also by McCann London, showing three different families discovering instructional audio accompaniment for beloved games.

Directed by Simon + Ben, the documentary features commentary from educators and experts, as well as personal observations from parents and children. One parent is concerned that too much time in front of a screen could be detrimental, making “Field Trips” a welcome alternative.

Soon, the kids are using educational audio to hone needed skills like one-on-one communication and analytical thinking.

“We imagine that we will start to see similar ‘learning layers’ in all forms of tech,” said Rob Doubal, co-chief creative officer at McCann London.

This is the third project in Xbox’s “Beyond” series, which highlights the educational potential of gaming. Prior campaigns included “Beyond Generations,” which encouraged bonding between younger and older players, and “A Player Like Me,” connecting people with rare illnesses through gaming.

“McCann London’s idea to integrate insightful audio lessons into popular gaming titles gives players a truly unique and enriching learning experience,” said Michael Flatt, Xbox EMEA marketing director. “This initiative not only highlights the positive impact of video games but also underscores our commitment to leveraging technology for educational purposes.”