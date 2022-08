Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

In a bid to instill belief in its audience and ahead of kicking off the Premier League soccer season in the U.K., headphone brand Beats By Dre has released an online film featuring Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford narrated by rapper Santan Dave.