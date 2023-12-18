Artists Embrace Augmented Reality During Miami Art Week

The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35% .

Each December, Miami Art Week draws art lovers to art fairs, galleries and other exhibitions in the sunny South Florida city. This year, many artists incorporated augmented reality technology into their works, with some of these activations created by AR platform Art House.

To support environmental conservation, the Eden Roc Miami Beach Hotel partnered with nonprofit PangeaSeed Foundation to debut an AR-enabled art installation in its lobby consisting of eight large canvases of satellite imagery from around the world. Visitors can point their camera at each canvas to see the static image turn into a video through AR. Physical augmented prints of each satellite image are available to purchase, with proceeds benefiting PangeaSeed.

This installation will be available through the new year.

“As a hotel occupying 16 oceanfront acres on Miami Beach, Eden Roc Miami Beach understands the importance of protecting our planet,” said general manager Martin Smith. “We are grateful to be partnering with Art House to creatively raise awareness around ocean conservation while supporting the PangeaSeed Foundation during Art Basel, when all eyes are on Miami.”

Art House also created AR experiences for multiple murals on display at the Wynwood Walls street art museum.

To start, UFC Octagon Girl and artist Brittney Palmer debuted a mural featuring Palmer and fellow Octagon Girls Arianny Celeste and Brookliyn Wren. Part of OnlyFans’ global mural project, the mural comes to life through AR and allows viewers to watch a short video of the Octagon Girls.

Palmer said, “Painting such a colorful mural in Miami during Art Basel for OnlyFans was a journey through emotion that brought forth both fun and challenging moments. Weather shifts, intense traffic, strangers and fans coming by, all made for an immersive creative experience.”

Four additional AR-enabled murals at Wynwood Walls were created by artists Shepard Fairey, Sandra Chevrier, Buff Monster and Millo. Each allows visitors to scan a QR code to load an AR experience that brings the murals to life and allows them to view a behind-the-scenes video about the artist and their work.

The AR experiences at Wynwood Walls will remain available following Miami Art Week, and Art House will add augmented reality content to additional murals at the museum over the next several years.

“As the world’s leading street art museum, we always look for unique ways to continue elevating the genre of street art and cannot wait to put a modern twist on our mural works for our museum guests to enjoy,” said Jessica Goldman Srebnick, lead curator for Wynwood Walls. “We are ecstatic to partner with Art House to help us bring our art off the walls.”