A$AP Rocky Directs and Stars in Beats Ad About His Family Life

For A$AP Rocky, promoting Beats By Dre’s new Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones is a family affair.

The rapper directs and stars in the brand’s ad, titled “Iconic Sound,” in which his off-screen partner—global superstar Rihanna—interrupts his recording session to send him to buy diapers for their infant son.

Still wearing his Beats headphones, he runs through the street past a barber shop and a sign for his own creative agency, AWGE.

Arriving at a bodega, he picks up a pack of diapers with his own son’s face on them and runs home while dodging photographers. He’s about to settle back into recording, when the voice of Rihanna informs him that he bought the wrong size.

“The tagline for our new product, Beats Studio Pro, is ‘Iconic Sound,’ and A$AP Rocky exemplifies that,” Beats chief marketing officer Chris Thorne told Adweek. “He’s been a fan of the brand since Beats’ early days. And while he is a multitalented artist and in the music space, what gives him an edge is the unique way he sees the world and expresses it visually. He’s a true creative and also directs his own music videos, so it was a perfect match.”

This is the first time that A$AP Rocky has directed a brand commercial. The film is set to “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n),” a new track produced by Pharrell Williams that will be on A$AP Rocky’s upcoming album, “Don’t Be Dumb.”

“A$AP Rocky was very hands-on in the process, which made the experience collaborative,” Thorne said. “He and his team truly took the lead in the concept and execution. Beats provided a brief, guidelines and support from our creative team, but we wanted to give him the platform to fully express himself.”

The campaign targets Gen Z consumers. It will run across Beats’ social channels and outdoor sites in Los Angeles and New York, including Times Square—the latter of which was chosen because A$AP Rocky is a native New Yorker, Thorne added.