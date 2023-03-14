Amazon Prime Facilitates Self-Discovery Through Shopping in Olivia Wilde-Directed Short

Join iconic brands and world-class marketing leaders at Brandweek to unlock powerful insights and impact-driven strategies. Attend in Miami or virtually, Sept. 11–14. Save 50% with early-bird passes.
Taking notes from the artists and creatives of yesteryear can ignite the unique thinkers of the next generation. Channeling the sense of joy that can come from identifying with trailblazers of the past, Amazon has teamed with W+K London for the “It’s on Prime” campaign. This launch is accompanied by a video directed by Olivia Wilde, titled “Tache.”
This 60-second video introduces us to a young person whose slight mustache is coming in, prompting her to consider waxing or shaving it off. However, images of iconic celebrities in her room, including actor Eddie Murphy in Coming 2 America, painter Frida Kahlo and Queen singer Freddie Mercury, all sporting impressive mustaches of their own, prompt her to lean in instead. She orders a bright yellow Freddie Mercury-inspired jacket from Amazon and wears it to school the next day, impressing other classmates with her unique style.
Being a cool cat
In correspondence with the theme of the short, the video features the Queen song “Cool Cat” as its soundtrack, taken from the album Hot Space. Once derided by many who felt that Queen’s turn toward a more disco and dance-friendly direction meant the band was turning its back on its rock roots, the album features significant David Bowie collaborations and has grown increasingly popular in the decades since its release.
“We wanted to inspire and remind the world that Prime caters to individuals, at any stage of life,” said Claudine Cheever, vice president of global brand marketing at Amazon, in a statement. “Prime might be one single membership, but there are so many easy and fun ways it uniquely connects you to the things that matter most. Whenever, wherever or whatever you want, ‘It’s on Prime.’”
“‘Tache” is set to be followed by two films from director Michael Spiccia. The campaign features TV, theatrical, social, OOH and digital elements, and is launching in the U.S. and Canada before rolling out to other countries throughout 2023. Other “It’s on Prime” ads will run in digital media alongside the main launch, including promos featuring Lizzo for Watch Out For The Big Grrrls and John Krasinski in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.
“We wanted to highlight that Prime is more than a hub for entertainment and fast, free delivery; Prime also encourages you to explore and enjoy your personal interests, desires and needs,” said Charlie Lanus and Lucas Reis, creative directors at W+K London. “Whether your thing is music and movies, makeup and clothes, or cooking and groceries, Prime can get it to you quickly and easily.”
