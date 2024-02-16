How Generative AI Is Changing the Advertising Industry

Come learn from the good, bad and ugly examples of what works, what doesn’t, and what you need to know now about the new era of social media at Social Media Week , April 9-11 in NYC. Register now to save 20% on your pass .

From shaping consumer experiences to revolutionizing the ad creation process, the integration of generative AI into advertising is rapidly reshaping the industry as we know it.

On the latest episode of AIQ presented by Microsoft Advertising, host Cathy Hackl sits down with Microsoft corporate vice president Kya Sainsbury-Carter to discuss how the software giant is leveraging AI to enhance advertising experiences for consumers, advertisers and publishers.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.

At Microsoft Advertising, we are committed to finding a better way forward. With us, you’ll have access to valuable Microsoft audiences while enabling you to reach new audiences across the open web. We are paving the way for an exciting new era in our industry by harnessing the power of generative AI, integrated into our advertising technology and consumer experiences. Our full suite of advertising capabilities, built on a strong backbone of industry-leading AI and deep audience intelligence, provides the tools you need to create powerful growth possibilities.

With Microsoft Advertising, you’ll have the opportunity to connect with new audiences, create powerful growth possibilities, and overcome the challenges you face so you can truly grow. Don’t miss this opportunity to discover what’s possible with Microsoft Advertising. Visit our website at www.microsoftadvertising.com to learn more about how we can help your business. Join us in creating a brighter future.