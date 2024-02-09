Introducing AIQ: a New Podcast About Leveling Up Your AI IQ

Come learn from the good, bad and ugly examples of what works, what doesn’t, and what you need to know now about the new era of social media at Social Media Week , April 9-11 in NYC. Register now to save 20% on your pass .

Introducing AIQ, presented by Microsoft Advertising, a new limited podcast series hosted by Cathy Hackl that’s dedicated to leveling up your IQ around all things artificial intelligence.

Over the next four weeks, the series will focus on generative AI: what it is, how brands can use it to their advantage, and what pitfalls they should avoid.

In episode 1, Hackl sits down with Jenny Nicholson, ecd and creative strategist at Queen of Swords, who shares how to get started with AI, why you should look at curiosity more than fear, and how you can start thinking about GPTs.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.

We get it. The digital advertising industry is changing rapidly and it’s hard to keep up. Finding ways to grow is proving harder than ever.

At Microsoft Advertising we are committed to finding a better way forward. With us, you’ll have access to valuable Microsoft audiences while enabling you to reach new audiences across the open web. We are paving the way for an exciting new era in our industry by harnessing the power of generative AI, integrated into our advertising technology and consumer experiences. Our full suite of advertising capabilities, built on a strong backbone of industry-leading AI and deep audience intelligence, provides the tools you need to create powerful growth possibilities.

With Microsoft Advertising, you’ll have the opportunity to connect with new audiences, create powerful growth possibilities, and overcome the challenges you face so you can truly grow. Don’t miss this opportunity to discover what’s possible with Microsoft Advertising. Visit our website at www.microsoftadvertising.com to learn more about how we can help your business. Join us in creating a brighter future.