Adweek Podcast: Off Madison, On the Rise

In this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, co-hosts Shannon Miller and Luz Corona are joined by senior producer Al Mannarino and special guest David Griner to bid farewell to Shannon as she embarks on her next adventure.

During the conversation, they discuss Shannon’s beginnings at Adweek, her work covering creativity, the creator economy and DEI, and what it felt like interviewing some of the biggest stars on the planet.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.