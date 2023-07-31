Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

Cam Kirk is a busy man. Since leaving a career in medicine to become a photographer, he’s captured the great and good of the rap industry through his lens: from Lil Baby to Megan Thee Stallion.

The last few years have seen him successfully launch Collective Gallery “a record label for photographers,” the nonprofit Cam Kirk Foundation and his own content platform Cam Kirk Studios (CKS)

Along the way he’s worked on brand partnerships with advertisers including Nike, Puma and Sprite.

In this week’s episode, Kirk joins Adweek community editor Luz Corona and Europe brand editor Rebecca Stewart to talk about making (literal) space for others, why he brings his full self to commercial shoots and the end goal of CKS.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.