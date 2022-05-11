Creative

AAPI Creative Spotlight: Palak Kapadia's Work Redefines the Concept of 'Cool'

Collaborative and forward-thinking, this copywriter wants to make room for different tastemakers

Palak Kapadia's headshot
"For a long time, art has been such a closed system," said the copywriter. "We identified a few people as having good taste and everyone else aspired to their singular definition of what's cool."
For NYC-based copywriter Palak Kapadia, working for brands with wide-reaching platforms entails a responsibility to push conversations forward. “I am very passionate about work that has the ability to make a meaningful difference. As someone who has the privilege to write for brands with big, influential platforms, I feel like I have a responsibility to make that kind of work,” she says in a quote to Adweek.

