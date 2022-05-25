Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

Maria Salvador Smith loves being a storyteller. It was that love that informed her experience in crafting a short film for BMW Motorrad in 2019 while working at M&C Saatchi—a project that she identifies as her proudest work to date.