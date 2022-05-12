Creative

AAPI Creative Spotlight: Daynah Singh is Paving the Way for New Ideas

The Tampa-based copywriter sees the impact of an inclusive industry—and she won't be stopped

Daynah Singh headshot
The copywriter wants to work with clients who strive for real change, but also understands that the path to progress can look like anything.Adweek
Headshot of Sara Century
By Sara Century

9 seconds ago

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.

Tampa-based copywriter Dayna Singh is committed to using her platform to encourage societal shifts on a global level. “The work we do ultimately shapes culture—and I wanted to use this platform for good,” she said to Adweek for the AAPI Creative Spotlight, made in partnership with Asians in Advertising.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Sara Century

Sara Century

Sara Century is a freelance writer for Adweek.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Google Announces New Tools Giving People More Control Over Specific Ads
Platforms

New Google Tools Give People More Control Over Specific Ads

By Meseret Ambachew

an illustration of a child watching television
CPG & Grocery

Hostess Is Releasing New Ads, But Children Won’t See Them

By Paul Hiebert

a moving truck owned by two men and a truck
Sustainability

America’s 50,000 Moving Trucks Burn Diesel. An Ohio Firm Is Giving Electric a Try

By Robert Klara

Influencers Angelina Moles and Drew Afualo are shown inside an illustration of a smartphone. Instagram, Twitter and Snap app logos are in the background.
Influencers & Creators

She Got Harassed by TikTok Trolls—Then Her Brand Deals Suffered

By Olivia Morley, Emmy Liederman, Catherine Perloff

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Why Brands Should Embrace Supply Path Optimization Now

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

You Might Like

$800 Billion in Incremental Revenue Is Possible With AI-Driven Personalization

By Assaf Baciu

It’s Time to Spring Clean Your CDP, and Portable Identity Can Help

By Dana Moroze

Increase Cross-Channel Advertising Success With Data Clean Rooms

By Keerat Sharma

Reimagine the Ad Experience

By Amazon Ads