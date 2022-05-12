Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

Tampa-based copywriter Dayna Singh is committed to using her platform to encourage societal shifts on a global level. “The work we do ultimately shapes culture—and I wanted to use this platform for good,” she said to Adweek for the AAPI Creative Spotlight, made in partnership with Asians in Advertising.