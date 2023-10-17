Sportswear has become a fashion statement, with the global market projected to grow from $193.89 billion in 2023 to $305.67 billion by 2030, according to research firm Fortune Business Insights. But amid this growth, the sector sometimes overlooks its roots in the world of sports.

Enter Distance, a French retail brand that collaborated with agency BETC Paris to reclaim the essence of sportswear through unexpected means.

The campaign, titled “Rob It To Get It,” at first appears to be a marketing gamble, because it invited customers to steal from the running store. The twist, however, is the brand’s commitment to celebrating the real sport behind its running apparel.

On Sept. 13, Distance challenged its customers to “rob” an item from the store and elude capture by the elite sprinter Méba-Mickaël Zeze, who was standing guard. If people could outrun him, they were allowed to keep the item.

Casting Zeze—a fixture of the French track team boasting a 100-meter dash time of under 10 seconds—as a security guard was a symbolic tribute to the running community and the brand’s core audience.

Queues grew outside the store as people came to test their speed against one of the country’s best runners, hoping to come away with the most coveted items.

But instead of Distance seeing mass looting, only two emerged victorious of the many who attempted the theft. Of those who tried, 74 were effortlessly caught by Zeze.

The campaign’s aim was to underline that Distance’s products should be worn by true running enthusiasts. A film, directed by Victor Sellier through production company Soldats, showcases the brand’s commitment to keeping athleticism at its core.

Distance said the event’s benefits would extend beyond one day. On Oct. 18, all items returned safely by the would-be robbers will again grace the store’s shelves—at a discount.

“Distance is a concept running store inspired by art, fashion and design. But our priority, as runners advocates, has always been to share tips and provide the best gear to athletes looking to improve their performance,” Distance founder, Guillaume Pontier, said in a statement.

This is not the first time that Distance has flirted with the law in a guerilla marketing campaign. In 2021, it showcased its store by challenging runners to break Paris’ new speed limit—but on foot instead of driving.