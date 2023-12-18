The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35% .

What if Santa Claus once had cancer – but recovered?

The French institute Gustave Roussy, considered one of the world’s best cancer treatment centers, tells this unusual Christmas story in a campaign with a hopeful message about curing the disease.

Created by agency Publicis Conseil, the ad imagines Santa’s journey if he were diagnosed with cancer. It depicts a more human form of the holiday figure as he discovers his illness, gets treatment at Gustave Roussy and receives support from the medical staff and his daughter.

Though cancer deprives Santa of his trademark attributes, such as his long beard and white hair, he persists in toiling away in his workshop to bring joy to children around the world. Thanks to advances in research, he is finally cured and goes into remission.

By linking the timeless character of Santa to cancer, the film underscores how many people are or will be affected by the disease. However, it ends on a hopeful note: “Cancer can be cured and now, more than ever, is the time to believe in it.”

Running on TV, digital channels and in cinemas from Dec. 20, the campaign calls for donations to Gustave Roussy. Publicis Conseil created the film pro bono, while Vladimir de Fontenay directed it through production company Iconoclast.

Gustave Roussy is one of the charity partners in holding company Publicis Groupe’s Working with Cancer initiative, which launched earlier this year and won the Health Grand Prix for Good at Cannes Lions. Inspired by Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun’s own experience with the disease, Working with Cancer aims to erase the stigma of cancer in the workplace and has signed up other partners including Disney, Google and McDonald’s.

“The festive season is an opportunity to draw on the magic of Christmas and all the emotions and memories it embodies, at a time of year when French people are close to their loved ones and inclined to great generosity,” Professor Fabrice Barlesi, executive director of Gustave Roussy, said in a statement. “It’s an opportunity to make our message of healing part of a universal story, and to remind people of the extent to which donations can speed up research.”