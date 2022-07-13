Streaming & OTT Netflix Selects Microsoft as Partner for Upcoming Ad-Supported Tier The announcement comes ahead of next week’s earnings report Netflix hopes to launch its AVOD tier by the end of the year.Netflix, Microsoft By Mollie Cahillane11 mins ago After weeks of speculation, Netflix tapped Microsoft as its partner for its upcoming ad-supported tier. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Register to continue reading! Register Today! Mollie Cahillane @MollieCahillane Mollie.Cahillane@adweek.com Mollie is Adweek's reporter covering the business of connected TV. Recommended articles