All the Movie Trailers From the 2024 Super Bowl

This year, the Super Bowl wants to give viewers movie trailers that make them Marvel.

Heading into Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Fransisco 49ers, rumors ran wild that Disney would roll out the first look at Marvel’s Deadpool 3, showcasing Ryan Reynolds’ highly anticipated turn as Wade Wilson in a Marvel Cinematic Universe flick.

Meanwhile, Paramount, whose broadcaster CBS has the game, confirmed a whole slate of premiering film spots, including John Krasinski’s If, A Quiet Place: Day One and Bob Marley: One Love.

Of course, Super Bowl trailers aren’t for everyone, especially with 30 seconds of ad time fetching upwards of $7 million in 2024. Despite having Dune 2 on the way, Warner Bros. Discovery is Dune with the Big Game. And though Sony ain’t afraid of no ghosts, it appears to be trepidatious about shelling out a pricey fee for the upcoming Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Without further ado, here are the latest trailers airing during Super Bowl 58. This story will be updated.

Bob Marley: One Love (Feb. 14)

From Paramount Pictures, Bob Marley: One Love celebrates the life and music of a cultural icon. The film is produced in partnership with the Marley family and stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as the musician and Lashana Lynch as his wife, Rita. And to showcase that it’s all love, the film comes out on Valentine’s Day.

A Quiet Place: Day One (June 28)

Will this franchise ever answer how people can have flatulence and still survive in a sound-sensitive alien world? That remains to be seen. However, Lupita Nyong’o is the next star to attempt to answer that question, taking viewers back to how the alien invasion all began.

Paramount released the full trailer ahead of the Super Bowl, so the Big Game spot could differ. However, you can see the long version of the trailer above and check out the film on June 28.

If (May 17)

John Krasinski is looking different these days in the Big Game teaser for his upcoming film If. A very confused Ryan Reynolds joins Krasinski in the teaser, only to discover that Randall Park has assumed his friend’s identity. The film is a story about a girl who can see imaginary friends, and Paramount’s final Big Game spot will likely explain why Park was replacing Krasinski. However, it could just be the pair carrying on a prank from The Office all these years later.

