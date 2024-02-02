Here Are 3 Ways to Watch Super Bowl 58

It’s almost time for the Big Game, and Paramount wants viewers to know where to tune in.

Super Bowl 58 takes place Sunday, Feb. 11, at 6:30 p.m. ET in a matchup featuring the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Paramount has the broadcast rights this year, and it will air the game on CBS, stream it on Paramount+ and air an alternate cast on Nickelodeon for the first time.

To help viewers find the Big Game, Paramount will debut a new 30-second spot, “Three Ways to Watch,” during Sunday night’s presentation of the Grammy Awards on CBS.

The creative came from in-house without an agency, and it will run across non-Paramount networks following its CBS debut.

The spot features friends and families watching and reacting to the broadcast across all three platforms, ending with an appearance of the classic Nickelodeon slime.

“See it. Stream it. Slime it,” a voiceover says.

Game time

The Super Bowl arrives following record National Football League viewership, with the first three weekends of the postseason averaging 38.5 million viewers, a 9% year-over-year increase.

The Chiefs’ win over the Baltimore Ravens pulled in 55.47 million viewers, making it the most-watched AFC Championship game ever. That game, which Paramount also had the rights to, became Paramount+’s most-streamed live event ever, according to the company.

Those numbers are just a bonus to already strong ad sales.

CBS’ broadcast of the Big Game is “virtually sold out,” according to Paramount. While the company hasn’t revealed pricing, a 30-second Super Bowl spot reportedly costs buyers around $7 million.

The Big Game on Nickelodeon is also sold out, with the majority of advertisers airing across the CBS and Nickelodeon feeds in a single buy, in addition to being streamed on Paramount+.

The alternate telecast on the family-friendly network will feature SpongeBob and Patrick Star live in the booth, alongside CBS Sports’ Nate Burleson.

SpongeBob will also open up the game from Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium in a segment recreating the character’s “Sweet Victory” performance, and the production will utilize augmented reality throughout the game.

Paramount ad sales chief John Halley previously told ADWEEK that the company is “very excited” about the Nickelodeon alternate telecast, adding, “The NFL loves this, as well.”

For the latest Super Bowl 58 advertising news—who’s in, who’s out, teasers, full ads and more—check out Adweek’s Super Bowl 2024 Ad Tracker and the rest of our stories here. And join us on the evening of Feb. 11 for the best in-game coverage of the commercials.