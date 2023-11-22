Fat Joe Is Bringing His Winning Record to ClashTV

As the self-described “all-time winningest coach” in street basketball, artist and entrepreneur Joe Cartagena (also known as Fat Joe) seems to be a natural fit as ClashTV’s streetball commissioner.

Founded in 2021, ClashTV aims to bring the real-time thrill of high-energy sports to streaming.

Cartagena discussed the platform’s plans to own and monetize this category of live sports alongside fellow panelist Jonathan Anastas, founder and CEO of ClashTV, at Adweek’s NexTech event last week.

“We’re trying to bring an authenticity to the style of how we’re shooting these games,” Anastas said. “Our camera guys are there under the nets getting jostled by fans and it feels like you’re there.”

Using a combination of in-app ads, subscriptions, pay-per-view content and partnerships with brands like AND1, the company wants to find a balance between accessibility—keeping pay-per-view costs low, at just a couple of dollars per game—while ensuring a sustainable revenue stream.

In addition to street basketball, the platform also streams MMA, bare-knuckle boxing, high school basketball and original programming.





As streetball commissioner, Cartagena is offering creative guidance to ClashTV as it develops its coverage and analysis of street basketball. He also has an ownership stake in the platform and joined the board of advisors in August.

“A lot of these kids are actually superstars wherever they’re from, but now we’re gonna make it global,” he said.

Anastas described ClashTV’s streetball coverage as a tech-supported and updated version of AND1’s 90s-era VHS tapes.

“That combination of where the culture, music, sports, sneakers [are] coming together, that hasn’t changed,” he said. “What we’re really trying to do is create that magic formula, that magic cultural accelerant and bring it to the technology of 2023.”