One of the key plot elements of Season 2 of AppleTV+’s Emmy-winning comedy series Ted Lasso involves characters using Bantr, a dating app where users must connect over chat without seeing any pictures. Bumble is bringing that app to the real world with a Bantr Live experience launching at 7 p.m. local time Oct. 13.