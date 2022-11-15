ThredUP Drops Recycled Holiday Collection With Fran Drescher

Online thrift shop ThredUP is tapping Fran Drescher to helm its first-ever holiday collection made up entirely of low-priced, secondhand clothing items.

The assortment of apparel and other gifts was inspired by the star’s personal style and spans everything from scarves, bucket hats and scrunchies to pet beds and bowls, in addition to a set of looks inspired by Drescher’s 1990s sitcom, The Nanny. The CBS series has enjoyed new popularity among Gen Z and millennials, who discovered the show on streaming services.

To curate and design the collection, which drops Nov. 15, ThredUP teamed with sustainable designer Zero Waste Daniel, which uses pre-consumer waste from New York City’s Garment District and other hard-to-recycle items destined for landfills to create his apparel lines. ThredUP will donate 20% of the proceeds from the collection’s sales to Drescher’s charity Cancer Schmancer, which aids efforts to improve cancer prevention and early detection.

“I love the ethos of this collection,” Drescher said in a statement. “This holiday season, it’s so important to consider buying gifts that are planet-friendly and give back.”

The collection is based on Drescher’s personal style. ThredUP

The ecommerce company paired the release with a survey it commissioned from research firm GlobalData, which found that 71% of consumers are looking to be less wasteful this holiday season while around three quarters of millennials are looking for more eco-friendly gifts.

Around 66% of the consumers surveyed said giving secondhand items as holiday gifts is now more socially acceptable than it was five years ago.

“As one of the largest online thrift stores, we are committed to thinking creatively about how we can recirculate and make use of every single item that comes through our doors,” said ThredUP vp of integrated marketing Erin Wallace. “We also love a fashion throwback, so we decided to marry two of our favorites: secondhand clothes transformed into new looks, and unforgettable ’90s fashion.”

ThredUP, which has ridden a growing appetite for secondhand goods among young people to become one of the largest companies in the online used apparel space, reported quarterly results this week that missed analyst expectations on earnings per share but beat them on revenue amid a tough economic environment for ecommerce companies.