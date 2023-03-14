Join marketing leaders from Amazon, Macy’s and more at Commerceweek to learn how to create engaging experiences that deliver value for customers. Sign up by March 20 to save 50%.

TD Bank has always positioned itself as “America’s Most Convenient Bank.” As the financial service space evolves, brands have to keep pace with these changes to meet their customers’ needs. So, how does TD Bank adapt to this ever-changing landscape to keep on its value proposition?

In this episode of the Speed of Culture podcast, Suzy founder and CEO Matt Britton sits down with Tyrrell Schmidt, CMO at TD Bank, to discuss how TD Bank keeps its promise to be “America’s Most Convenient Bank” across generations, the brand’s omnichannel experience for millennials and the importance of leveraging customer insights.

Schmidt is a global leader who has held a variety of marketing and general management positions in the financial services and healthcare industries. She has more than 30 years of experience in marketing and brand building. Before joining TD Bank, Schmidt held multiple senior leadership roles at global companies like Cigna, Standard Chartered Bank and Discover Card.

Learn more about TD Bank’s go-to-market and omnichannel marketing strategies by checking out the key takeaways of this episode below.

Key Takeaways: