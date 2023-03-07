Join iconic brands and world-class marketing leaders at Brandweek to unlock powerful insights and impact-driven strategies. Attend in Miami or virtually, Sept. 11–14. Save 50% with early-bird passes .

After winning the 2021 NBA championship, the Milwaukee Bucks became a basketball sensation with its leading star, Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, in 2012, the team had no established brand story or marketing team. Enter Dustin Godsey, the first marketing hire at the organization.

In this episode of the Speed of Culture podcast, Suzy founder and CEO Matt Britton sits down with Godsey, chief marketing officer at the Milwaukee Bucks to discuss how the Milwaukee Bucks built a championship culture and mentality that led the team to the 2021 NBA triumph and helped develop a successful, global brand.

When you think about what we are as a brand, we’re a championship culture. —Dustin Godsey, CMO, Milwaukee Bucks

Originally, Godsey wanted to be an NBA player but decided to study journalism at the University of Iowa. His marketing experience began in minor-league baseball with the Cedar Rapids Kernels and the Iowa Cubs. In 2008, Godsey took on the role of regional marketing director at Global Spectrum (now Spectra), shifting to Comcast Spectacor as the director of marketing.

Godsey was hired in 2012 as the director of marketing services at the Milwaukee Bucks, becoming the team’s first marketing employee. He was promoted to vice president of marketing, then chief marketing officer. As a result, Godsey has become a successful manager and leader of an ever-growing and changing team of marketing and PR professionals. He was also named Business Insider’s 2022 Innovative CMO of the Year.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.

Learn more about the Milwaukee Bucks’ brand story and journey to becoming NBA champions by checking out the key takeaways of this episode below.

Key Takeaways: